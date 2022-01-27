Now Hiring: Diversity Producing Fellow, Costume Shop Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/27/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Associate

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with experience in individual fundraising, a strong eye for detail, and an interest in working with donors to serve as Individual Giving Associate. The Wilma Theater creates awesome, adventurous theater, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Our FY22 operating budget is $4.2M and we seek to grow contributed revenue substantially over the next three years. The Indiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Diversity Producing Fellow

Dallas Theater Center is offering a paid, eleven-month Diversity Producing Fellowship for a recent college graduate or early career theater professional interested in pursuing a career in Producing or Theater Administration. The goal of the fellowship is to develop a new generation of leadership in the American theater from under-represented groups. We encourage emerging theater artists from all diverse backgrounds to apply for consideration. Through this Fellowship, early career theat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Award-winning theatre seeks stage managers & assistant stage managers

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks stage managers and assistant managers for immediate hire for upcoming 2022 season. Equity and non-union. Contact Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, @ andrew@penguinrep.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Award-winning theatre seeks production manager/technical director

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks Production Manager/Technical Director for immediate hire. www.penguinrep.org The Production Manager/Technical Director is envisioned to be a resident technical expert who will supervise the activities of all technical departments and oversee the use and maintenance of theatre equipment. Because scenery is built and installed by a set shop and lights are hung and focused by a master ele... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23 NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP 79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 212-780-9037 nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan D... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSISTANT TO BROADWAY PRODUCER (PART-TIME)

Six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway and West End producer seeks part-time personal assistant. Current and recent projects include Come From Away, The Lehman Trilogy, Ain't Too Proud, and Thoughts of a Colored Man. Numerous other projects in development. This fast-paced position requires excellent writing skills, and the ability to think on your feet. Must be organized, upbeat, and resourceful, with a voracious appetite for learning, and in-depth knowledge of the commercial theatre industry.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Flying V - Part-Time Marketing Manager

Flying V is seeking a Marketing Manager for our team! JOB GOALS The full job description can be found here: LINK. In general, this role will work with Flying V Leadership to manage the marketing of Flying V's production and education events. The Marketing Manager will be responsible for leading the marketing support for the Flying V and its social media and communications needs. They will oversee: consistency in messaging across social media and print platforms, the distribution and dra... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting For Staged Reading Of Amputees By Quentin Nguyen-duy

PERSONNEL Viewing Auditions: Sarah Boess, Artistic Director Una Bharat, Associate Producer Sarah Shin, Director Quentin Nguyen-duy, Playwright Cara Hinh, Dramaturg DATES Rehearsal: Monday, March 7 - 11am-3pm Tuesday, March 8 - 11am-3pm Wednesday, March 9 - 11am-3pm Thursday, March 10 - 11am-3pm Friday, March 11 - 4pm-7pm Saturday, March 12 - 4pm-8pm Performance: Sunday, March 13 *Dates and times are subject to change* SEEKING Equity and Non-Equity actors for the staged reading... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Job Title: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position) Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation,and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as v... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Content Producer-Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a CONTENT PRODUCER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center, the Fra... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

Department: Production Supervisor: Director of Production Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Stage Manager for its Summer Season, with an anticipated start date in mid-May 2022. JOB DESCRIPTION In collaboration with the Director of Production, the Stage Manager oversees all Stage Management activities including the conducting of all rehearsal and public performance activity during Caramoo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall

Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall Waco, TX, United States Job Identification: 12388 Posting Date: 01/16/2022, 9:32 AM Job Schedule: Full time Locations: Waco, TX, United States Degree Level: Bachelor Job Description: What We Are Looking For The Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall is responsible for technical operations and event management related to lighting, audio and staging for events in Waco Hall. This position requires the availability to work evenings and weekends as need... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

The Contemporary American Theater Festival (CATF) seeks an ambitious and skilled arts administrator to serve as its Managing Director as it moves into its thirty-second season in 2022, the first after the retirement of its founding Producing Director. Stephen Richard will lead the MCA search team comprised of David Mallette, President of MCA, and Sarah Bellamy as Field Advisor. For the full job posting and to apply visit MCA's website: https://mcaonline.com/searches/managing-director-ca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre

Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music seeks an experienced teacher of musical theatre and Resident Music Director for its celebrated BFA Musical Theatre program to begin in August of 2022. The tenure-track appointment will be at a salary commensurate with credentials within college guidelines. Initial appointment is three years and the faculty member is then eligible for reapp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Front of House

About New York Theatre Workshop: Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! www.onkentuckyavenue.com Dancers We are seeking fit and able African-American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Wome... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Shop Manager

SUMMARY The Costume Shop Manager will support the mission of The Atlanta Opera by supervising the work of the costume shop in the creation of world class opera production on both a grand and intimate scale. The Costume Shop Manager will supervise the work of the costume staff and report to the Costume Coordinator. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Supervise the daily work of the costume shop. Maintains the work flow of built, purchased, rented or pulled costume projects in the shop by monitoring ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: CASTING CALL COWGIRL

CASTING CALL COWGIRL A new play by Justin Aaron Halle Directed by Spencer Whale Produced by Abigail Williams-Joseph WHEN Virtual Rehearsals Begin: 2/4 In-Person Rehearsals Begin: 2/11 Performances: 3/11 - 3/12 at the Schapiro Theater SYNOPSIS Three friends from the city meet on a fracking ranch in Wyoming for a wild western wedding-but when Lila unearths Cowgirls, a relic of a feminist-board-game-withouta-board, all bets of a seamless wedding weekend are off. The game's provocative ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

-Skilled with all tools -Safety first -Able to read drawings -Team player... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

About the Position: The Pasadena Playhouse is looking for a high-performing individual who wants to grow and help grow the development department. The position of Development Associate (DA) is an excellent opportunity to gain first-hand, direct experience with many of the core functions of a development department: managing a donor database and gift processing, communicating with donors, and events support. There is also significant opportunity for growth in responsibility, title and compen... (more)