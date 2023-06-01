Now Hiring: Director, Lighting Designer, and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/1/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Legally Blonde

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2023 production of Legally Blonde. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as our Director will be working closel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Resident Lighting Designer

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES • Ensures that the lighting quality of TheaterWorks productions and presentations are of the highest quality. • Serve as the Lighting Designer and Master Electrician for all TheaterWorks productions and educational programs. • Maintain lighting repertory plot in both theaters at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. • Responsible for overall execution of, but not limited to, practicals, fog and haze, and cue and run lights, and other lighting aspects of TheaterWorks ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education

JOB TITLE: DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: ARTISTIC DIRECTOR PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: EDUCATION STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: DIR-EDU COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE: The Director of Education will provide direction and oversight of the Education department’s strategic vision through the development of curriculum and programs for the Humphrey’s School of Musical Theatre (HSMT), The River, and Community Engagement; thereby providing students and commun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

JOB TITLE: MAJOR GIFTS OFFICER FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: DEVELOPMENT STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: DEV-MGO COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE: The Major Gifts Officer works closely with the Director of Development for the strategic development and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising plan for the moves management of current donors and prospects. The Major Gifts Officer is responsible for a portfolio of individua... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Technical Director

JOB TITLE: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FLSA CODE: EXEMPT REPORT TO: PRODUCTION MANAGER PAY TYPE: SALARY DEPARTMENT: PRODUCTION STATUS: FULL-TIME JOB CODE: PROD-TD COMPANY CODE: AFK JOB DESCRIPTION JOB PURPOSE The Technical Director actively and fully supports the artistic vision of the theatre through seamless and collaborative implementation of all technical elements. Working closely with and reporting to the Production Manager, the ideal candidate possesses advanced knowledge in theatri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Urinetown: The Musical Auditions

URINETOWN: The Musical | A terrible water shortage has crippled the Gotham-like town that serves as the setting for Urinetown. In a mad attempt to regulate water consumption, the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-for-use amenities owned and operated by the corrupt and iron-fisted Caldwell B. Book by: Greg Kotis Music & Lyrics by: Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann Directed by: Amy Harbin Musical Director: Andre Magalhaes AUDITIONS: Tues... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Divine Sovereignty: The Play

This is a Faith based production, located in Joliet, Illinois. Calling for all theatre professionals (such as: director, stage manager, and set designer) and theatre crew. This is our first original work, and we are so excited for this production. Please email if interested. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions | Singers and Dancers | Madrid, Spain

Seeking Singers and Dancers for Royal Caribbean Productions. Auditions will be held on June 4th in Madrid, Spain. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for an audition time slot. Seeking SINGERS: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theater/Broadway, and Jazz. M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Specialists/Costumers

Costume World is the nation's largest theatrical rental company, housing over 100 original broadway shows and a million costumes housed in a 42,000 sq ft production facility in Pompano Beach, FL. Over 45 years in the business, we are currently seeking a professional wardrobe/costume specialist. We are offering competitive salaries based on experience and will pay to relocate you. We also offer housing. Position is for immediate hire. We also own the Wick Theatre and Museum Club in Boca Raton. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ROYAL CARIBBEAN PRODUCTIONS | Signature Production Shows | Vocalists and Dancers

Entertainment that runs the gamut from full Broadway and West End musicals, to Las Vegas-style production shows, to aqua and ice spectaculars. No single production company provides more exciting opportunities to both entertainer and audience member. Vocalists: Seeking: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Cont... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Job Title: Production Manager Reports To: Director of Production Department: Production FLSA Classification: Full-time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $73,000-$83,000, insurance, paid time off and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. W... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Mark DeGarmo Dance to Receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Mark DeGarmo Dance (AKA Dynamic Forms, Inc.) has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Partnerships in Literacy through Dance and Creativity©. This project will support a year-long dance program for youth in New York City public schools. Mark DeGarmo Dance’s project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fisca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Venue Sales Assistant

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Seasonal, Full-Time Electrician/Board Operator

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Electrician / Board Operator (2 open positions). The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Employees work with professionals and undergraduates in all areas. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DISNEY ON ICE (NON-SKATING) FACE CHARACTER LOOK-ALIKE AUDITIONS

Disney on Ice is seeking non-skating Face Character Look-Alike performers for VIP interactive meet & greet entertainment experiences during the 2023/2024 touring season. Contracts begin late-summer or early-fall 2023 and includes competitive pay, benefits, and domestic or international travel. Seeking female performers with a slender silhouette to portray Disney Face Character Look-Alikes. Height range: 5’3” – 5’7”. Candidates should expect height to be measured during the audition. All Ethni... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: MAKEUP | WARDROBE | STAGE MANAGEMENT | TECHS | MERCH for New Horror Experience

Interviews are June 8th and 9th Sign Up Here: https://calendly.com/iwgproductions A new kind of Horror comes to South Barrington this September & October! IWG Productions is hiring for STAFF roles to bring to life the world premiere of a first-of-its-kind immersive horror experience. Time Commitment: Rehearsals: September 11th thru 21st Time TBD based on conflicts Performances: Thursday through Sunday, September 22nd thru October 31st Rolling call begins at 5 PM. Expect to leave at... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: IMPROV & SCARE ACTORS for New Horror Experience

A new kind of Horror comes to South Barrington this September & October! IWG Productions is seeking strong improv-actors & scare actors to bring to life the world premiere of a first-of-its-kind immersive horror experience. Due to the nature of the event, ability to improv is extremely necessary to respond to the reactions of guests. Actors will be in close proximity to guests and consistently exposed to loud noises, lighting effects, and environmental effects (such as fog). Pay starts at ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Director

The Old Globe seeks an Assistant Ticket Services Director for this renowned theatre in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park. Reporting to Ticket Services Director, the Assistant Ticket Services Director will supervise the operations of The Old Globe ticket office, with a focus on training, scheduling, and supervising lead ticket services representative and part-time ticket services representatives; executing Tessitura programming projects; and assisting in managing phone, online, and in-person c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television represented by Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, currently in Australia, on tour, and in Toronto in 2024, as well as producing the newly-opened Museum of Broadway in N... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator

FESTIVAL & VENUE RENTAL COORDINATOR Full-time, salaried, non-exempt position Application Deadline: June 9, 2023 Please email a cover letter and resume to: Ilysse Sirmaian at isirmaian@themusichall.org with the subject Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator. No calls or walk-ins, please. POSITION SUMMARY The Music Hall seeks a highly motivated and organized Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator to join our team. This role will play a crucial part in coordinating, managing, and executing speci... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean | Singers and Dancers | Paris, France Auditions

Royal Caribbean Productions is auditioning singers and dancers in PARIS, FRANCE on June6th. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for audition time slot. Seeking SINGERS: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theater/Broadway, and Jazz. Movement or dance background a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2023-2024 Season Auditions

Season Vocal Auditions 2023-2024 Season Disenchanted (August 2023) Singin' in the Rain (September 2023) Assassins (October/November 2023) A Christmas Story: The Musical (December 2023) The Prom (March 2024) Sister Act: The Musical (May 2024) Mean Girls: The Musical - High School Edition (July 2024) WHEN: Sunday, May 28, beg at 4:00pm OR Mon, May 29, beg at 6:00pm WHERE: Rivertown Theaters, 325 Minor St, Kenner WHO: Adults & Teens ages 16+ (Ages 21+ for Assassins & Disenchanted) ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

The Old Globe in San Diego, CA, an industry-leading theatre, seeks dynamic, experienced candidates for Associate Producer. With a budget of $36 million, each season features 16 subscription productions on three stages on The Old Globe’s lovely Balboa Park campus. Their full production slate includes a renowned summer Shakespeare Festival, productions of classic and world premiere plays and musicals, the annual Powers New Voices Festival of new play readings, myriad Arts Engagement programming –... (more)