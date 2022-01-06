Now Hiring: Co-Director, Box Office Auditor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/6/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Choral Education

Director of Choral Education Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Director of Choral Education with a strong background in children's/youth choral education (pedagogy, curriculum, repertoire and voice technique), leadership and management experience, strategic and analytic capabilities, and good verbal and written communication skills to lead Brooklyn Youth Chorus's training divisions as a key partner to the Founder & Artistic Director. The Director of Choral Education will oversee exis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Development Assistant Job Description Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Development Assistant to join its development department during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization's 30-year history. This individual will play a critical role in supporting all development functions and will have the opportunity to gain skills within the organization's growing fundraising department. REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS The Development Assistant re... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Associate/House Carpenter

Technical Associate/House Carpenter will be responsible for maintaining all set, riser, and building components for all spaces and theaters in the building. They will be in charge of monitoring renters' Load-ins and Load-outs. They will work directly with the management team, reporting to the Technical Supervisor, to make sure all of the building's technical projects (regarding either operational or production-based elements) are completed safely, on time, and on budget.

more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: JACK seeks full-time Co-Director

Brooklyn art meets civic space JACK seeks full-time Co-Director Applications open through February 7, 2022 JOB DESCRIPTION: JACK seeks an imaginative and resourceful leader with a passion for the arts and a track record of organizational stewardship. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Co-Director shares leadership of JACK with the existing Co-Director, Jordana De La Cruz. The Co-Director will help guide the vision and strategy for the organization's long-term health and will provide ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Consultant

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING Gen-Z Media is a Peabody Award-winning family content studio that creates and distributes original audio dramas as well as unscripted podcasts for a kids and family audience. GZM shows are enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of all-ages listeners, with several adapted, and in development, as TV shows, films and books. GZM is based in the New York area with an additional team in Los Angeles.

Position: We are lookin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Housewives of Secaucus PSM and ASM

Laugh Out Loud Productions is looking for a production stage manager and assistant stage manager for their upcoming performances of The Housewives of Secaucus at The Avenel Performing Arts Center in Avenel, NJ. Dates One day of training is required (4-6hrs on Zoom). Date of training can be flexible due to availability Rehearsals & Performances February 7th - 13th Performances times are Wednesday-Saturday at 8:00p & Sunday at 3:00p. Pay Production Stage Manager $150/show; $13/hour r... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Performance (tenure track)

Assistant Professor of Performance (tenure-track) Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre, University of Oklahoma The A. Max Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre at the University of Oklahoma invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor of Performance. Appointment will begin in Fall 2022. This candidate will be a collaborative theatre practitioner/educator who embraces and reflects a broad, multi-cultural point- of-view. We are seeking an acting teacher/stage di... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Call for Baltimore Playwrights: Horticulture Playwrights Workshop

Horticulture Playwrights Workshop is accepting applications for the 2022/23 Cohort of playwrights! The program will serve two Baltimore playwrights in developing full-length scripts from ideas over the course of one year from April 2022 through April 2023. Selected playwrights receive a stipend ($1,000) along with feedback, hands-on support, and readings of their work. Each Horticulture Playwrights Workshop cohort is made up of two playwrights, a dramaturg, and two directors connected with... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: (PAID) Norwegian Cruise Line General Auditions Orlando

DANCER AUDITION BREAKDOWN MALE & FEMALE DANCERS Early 20's-late 30's. Seeking exceptional, versatile dancers with strong technique and experience in multiple dance styles. Height ranges desired for females are between 5'3 - 5'8. Height ranges desired for males are between 5'9 - 6'1. Due to the physical requirements of our shows, cast members should be at the peak of their fitness levels. Dancers should have outstanding performance quality and stage presence. Gymnastics, aerial training, tumb... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: BROADWAY TALK SHOW STREET TEAM MEMBER

The new Broadway talk show "Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway" seeks 2 or 3 street team members. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at BAR 9 and kicks off "Theatre Thursdays" at BAR 9. This exciting new talk show, launched in September 2021, talks with some of the best and brightest Broadway and the theater industry. There are live performances, Broadway trivia with major prizes for the audience, and more. This is the ONLY FREE talk show in NYC, a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor of Stage and Production Management

Clinical Assistant Professor of Stage and Production Management School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University The School of Music, Dance and Theatre at Arizona State University seeks an exceptional artist-teacher in Stage and Production Management to join our faculty. This is a full-time clinical assistant professor appointment, beginning fall 2022. We seek organized and engaged candidates to shape the experiences of stage manag... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS: Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar

Audition Dates/Info: Saturday, Jan. 8 - 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 - 7-9 p.m. Appointments are required - sign up for a time slot here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D44A4A92CABFE3-auditions Auditioners will be paired up to read scenes from the play. Auditioners will be given time to review scenes before reading. Theatrical resumes and headshots are encouraged, but not required. All actors will receive a $100 stipend. Vagabond Players is committed to diversity, equity, and inclus... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: 3 Week Summer Youth Program needs Professionals

Spend June in Wyoming working with Youth! PAW offers a unique opportunity for students in Gillette, WY for students to study with professional local, regional and national theatre staff. Every year the Heritage Center Theater hosts an intensive three- week workshop that ends with two public performances. PAW's professional instructors provide training in all aspects of musical theatre; acting, music, dance and technical theatre. The professional PAW staff is a unique benefit to the program. T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Carpenter

Start Date: End of January 2022 Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a Lead Carpenter for a 5-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will have strong management skills; have a strong understanding of standard scenic construction and rigging; a solid knowledge of standard theatre terms and operations; ability to work from AutoCad Drawings; strong oral communication and listening skills; ability to multi-task and m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Center of Creative Arts - Senior Director of Arts Programming

Organization Founded in 1986, Center of Creative Arts (COCA) is a national leader in innovative arts education, dedicated the fostering the creative potential of everyone and centered in the belief of the transformative power of the arts to change lives. COCA is the fourth largest multidisciplinary community arts center in the country and annually serves 50,000 people of all ages and skill levels-from enthusiastic amateurs to emerging professionals. COCA's faculty of distinguished educators pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sound Board & Projection Operator

FOR IMMEDIATE HIRE: Weekend Sound Board/ Projection Operator for Sketch and Improv Comedy Theater in West Hollywood. The prestigious non-profit organization, The Groundlings Theatre & School, seeks a part-time Sound Board & Projection Operator. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in theater productions, be able to quickly build/edit cues, and familiarity with improv comedy is recommended. We have a professional atmosphere, and a fast paced rehearsal process. Paid "h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Auditor

The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Since the dawn of the 20th century, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals both in New York City and throughout the United States. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Shubert delivers innovative ticketing solutions via its Telecharge, API distrib... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Content Manager

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER Department: Marketing, Creative Media Group Supervisor: Director of Marketing & Communications Employment Type: Full-Time, Exempt Caramoor Center for Music & Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Digital Content Manager with an anticipated start date of February 2022. ABOUT CARAMOOR Our mission is to enrich the lives of audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality; mentor young... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Always...Patsy Cline

Williams Street Rep will be opening video submissions for Always...Patsy Cline with a deadline of January 16th, 2021 at 11:59 PM. Understudy roles are available. Rehearsals & Performances will be in-person at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. Submissions are to be sent to: casting@wsrep.com - please provide your name in the subject line. Submissions should include a slate of their name & materials they will be performing. Submissions are to be in .mp4 or .mov format. Su... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager

SUMMARY The Assistant Stage Manager, a contracted, 1099 employee, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will assist with the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehearsals and performances for the upcoming production of Cabaret. They will also maintain a working score for assigned production, and other duties related to stage management as assigned. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Perform those duties that are industry standard for the position. • Run rehearsals if... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media and Communications Associate

The Social Media and Communications Associate is an extremely creative storyteller who will use that skill to advance every facet of the Communications and Marketing department. This position has a lead role in the creation, implementation, and maintenance of Paper Mill Playhouse's social media platforms and will also provide additional support to the Communications and Marketing department. Read the full job description and information on how to apply at: https://papermill.org/about-us/employm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Paper Mill Playhouse is looking for a strategic thinker to fill the Marketing Manager role to collaborate, plan, and oversee the scheduling and implementation of all elements of Paper Mill Playhouse marketing initiatives, including advertising, social media, and collateral material and website content updates. Applicants should have 3+ years of relevant experience in theater marketing and communications. Read the full job description and information on how to apply at: https://papermill.org/abo... (more)

Internships - Creative: Company Management Apprentice

Asolo Reppertoyr Theatre Sarasota, FL Seasonal/ Stipend Please apply to : https://asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/w17ezr291gkx2qf/ DESCRIPTION: The Company Management Apprentice is a key member of the Artistic Administration team under the primary supervision of the Company Manager. Over the course of a season, this position offers exposure to the company management and administrative operations of a major regional theatre with a focus on artist hospitality. Duties may include: ● Coordi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production and Facilities Manager

The Production and Facilities Manager will report to the Managing Director and the Artistic Director during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for: Leading the production management team at CTC. The PFM has in season responsibilities that include: Overseeing the CTC production and rehearsal calendars, leading all production meetings, scheduling in conjunction with the Stage Management teams all production needs, overseeing the collaboration of all of the shops, main... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Technical Director

Position Description NYU's New Studio on Broadway (NSB) is looking for an experienced and collaborative Technical Director to supervise the necessary technical elements for our academic year productions. This position would report to the Production Manager of the studio and interacts regularly with NSB's Production Manager as well as the admin team and each show's creative team. Hours per week for this position will vary based on production demand, with an average of 20 hours per week and... (more)