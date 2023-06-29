Now Hiring: Assistant Theatre Teaching Professor, Stage Manager and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/29/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions: Suite Surrender

AUDITIONS JULY 9TH and JULY 11TH 7:00PM to 10:00PM Please arrive within the first hour SUITE SURRENDER Director Todd Mills Producer Kathy Falcone Bernstein **********Cold readings from the script.********** Please bring ALL conflicts between the auditions and opening night of the show. SHOW DATES: 9/22/2023 @ 8:00PM 9/23/2023 @ 2:00PM 9/24/2023 @ 2:00 PM 9/29/2023 @ 8:00PM 9/30/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/1/2023 @ 2:00PM 10/6/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/7/2023 @ 8:00PM 10/8/2023 @ 2:00P... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Lighting Designer

Theater UnCorked is seeking a Non-Union lighting designer for their Fall production of "The Memory of Water" at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theater. Time commitment from November 26th-Dec 10th at the BCA Plaza Theater in Boston. Performances Dec 6-10 All interested parties please email us at theateruncorked@gmail.com for more information Come play with us and be part of this powerful production!... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking a Non-Union Stage Manager

THEATER UNCORKED IS HIRING! We are currently looking for a Non-Union Stage Manager to join us this Fall at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre in Boston for our production of "The Memory of Water" by Shelagh Stevenson. Locals and area graduates are encouraged to apply! Interested individuals please contact us at theateruncorked@gmail.com for more detailed information! Rehearsals will be held at the BCA Plaza Studio 204 in Boston starting late September. Performances Dec 6-10. Come play with us f... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Legally Blonde

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Music Director for its Fall 2023 production of Legally Blonde. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Music Director candidate works well with differing levels of musicianship and is highly skilled at piano. Experience working with college-aged performers is a plus. Music Director c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Production Manager

The Department of Theatre and Dance within the College of Arts and Sciences at the University at Buffalo, is seeking a full time Instructional Support Technician to serve as the Assistant Production Manager. The Assistant Production Manager contributes to the entire production season, including season planning, obtaining production rights, hosting auditions, providing support for guest artists, and production supervision. They coordinate with the Producing Director, Artistic Director, and Pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Teaching Professors, Theatre

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York (UB), invites applications for two Assistant Teaching Professors (official state title: Clinical Assistant Professor) in Theatre with overlapping specializations in acting, directing, voice, movement, and theatre studies. The Assistant Teaching Professors should be able to work across some combination of the following areas and specializations: Theatre Studies (introduction to theatre, script analy... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design and Stage Properties

The Department of Theatre & Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York (UB), invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design and Stage Properties. This is a full-time (10 month) non-tenure-track faculty position with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment and artistic service. The initial appointment will be for a three-year term with opportunity for renewal. This position will have a 3-3 teaching load and service to the Design and Techno... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS PRESENT: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW- CALL FOR PERFORMERS

Attention! Attention! THE GOLD DUST ORPHANS, Boston’s acclaimed comedic theatre company, are seeking performers for our next Holiday Extravaganza: THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW! This is Boston's favorite holiday tradition. Don't miss your chance to join the extraordinary company of the Orphans. SEEKING: BRAD- Male Elf, 20’s-30’s Handsome American Boy. Engaged to Janet. Our hero. Seeking a strong rock singer, must be comfortable appearing in only underwear. JANET- Female Elf, 20’s-30’s The... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - TYA - NON EQ

Following a successful inaugural season that included two world premieres and a well-attended school matinee program, Young People’s Theatre of Chicago kick-starts its sophomore season at the Greenhouse Theater Center with the fantastically fun Junie B. Jones The Musical. Synopsis With her “top-secret personal beeswax” journal, Junie B. Jones is ready for first grade! But is she ready for the changes coming her way? Based on the celebrated book series, Junie B. Jones promises to kick-start YP... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Broadway Master Class: Lerner & Loewe

Join Broadway expert Peter Filichia for two exciting Master Classes on Lerner & Loewe: My Fair Lady (July 11) and Camelot (July 18). Each class starts at Noon ET and lasts 75 minutes. For more information, visit TheBroadwayMaven.com.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - GableStage Theatre

Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director with the input of the board, the Managing Director will provide administrative and financial oversight over all aspects of the organization’s day-to-day. They will serve as an ex officio member of the board and will collaborate closely with the board and Producing Artistic Director to establish an achievable long-term vision and strategy that builds on GableStage’s outstanding reputation and potential for organizational growth. Guided by GableStage’s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Company Management Apprentice

Job Title: Company Management Apprentice Asolo Rep, a leading regional theater company in Sarasota, Florida, is seeking a Company Management Apprentice for the 23-24 season. The Company Management Apprentice will work closely with the Company Manager and Artistic Department to provide support and logistical coordination of guest artist travel and housing. Responsibilities: • Provide support for the daily operations of the company, including scheduling, data entry and expense tracking, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TheaterWorks Hartford - Managing Director

TheaterWorks Hartford Managing Director Position Profile The First Managing Director for Hartford’s Downtown Independent Theater TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH), a thriving, Obie-award-winning regional theater known for its thought-provoking, exceptional productions is seeking a leader to become its first Managing Director. You will work as part of a close-knit Senior Leadership Team to unlock the full breadth of what this innovative company and its talented staff can be and achieve. Togeth... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Outdoor Stage House Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is seeking a part-time Outdoor Stage House Manager who possesses excellent customer service skills, are efficient problem solvers, have the ability to balance multiple projects, and are comfortable leading a team of associates and volunteers. This position requires confident communication skills. Ideal candidate will have experience in volunteer relations and prior house management experience. Duties include oversight of all front of house operations, co... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Freaky Friday Auditions (Community Theater)

**COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION** **THIS IS AN UNPAID/NON-UNION PRODUCTION** AUDITION INFORMATION Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - 7 PM - 9PM *By Appointment* Thursday, July 20, 2023 - 7 PM - 9PM *By Appointment* Callbacks: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7 PM Location: Jeannette’s School of Dance in Roxborough 536 Green Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128 GENERAL PRODUCTION INFORMATION: Rehearsals: Tuesday / Thurs / Sun in August; Thurs / Sun through October Location: Jeannette’s School of Dance (536 Green... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Position Overview: Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Technical Director to join our dynamic team. As the Technical Director, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing and executing all technical and build aspects of our productions, ensuring the highest standards of technical excellence and safety. You will collaborate closely with the artistic team, designers, and production staff to bring our artistic vision to life. This is a key lead... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Festival Director for Fertile Ground Festival

The Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA) is seeking to hire a Festival Director for the 2024 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works. The ideal candidate will be familiar with the local arts scene, have experience in producing and organizing an arts festival and/or festival related events, and possess strong organizational, leadership and communications skills. The director will work with the PATA Fertile Ground Committee to re-envision and bring to life the 2024 festival. The Festival Director ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Director and Design Coordinator for World Premiere Queer Play

The Strides Collective, a Philadelphia based non-profit queer theatre company, is seeking applicants for Assistant Director and Design Coordinator for the World Premiere of Sister of Mine by Kate McGunagle, directed by Jonathan Edmondson, Founding Artistic Director. ABOUT US: Founded in 2020, The Strides Collective produces and develops theatrical work by emerging playwrights that embraces the queer experience through authentic, modern, and innovative storytelling. Our work prioritizes the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing three annual productions, the organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs that provide ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, a $4.2 million professional AEA theater with a 34-year history of innovative and nationally recognized programming, seeks a new managing director. The theater is located in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, in a metropolitan area committed to diverse world-class cultural excellence. Successful candidates will have the proven ability to oversee the management of the organization’s overall budget, marketing and communications, development, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Position Summary Reporting to and collaborating with the board of directors, the Executive Director will lead and oversee all administrative and operation functions of the organization, with a particular focus on fundraising, artistic strategy and programming, community engagement and facilities management. Dedicated to the completion and success of TTO’s new building and permanent home, they will work to ensure it provides a safe place to the Boston LGBTQ community and their allies. As an adv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

SEASONAL POSITION At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: This position supports... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Entertainment Supervisor

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: This role is a project-based production sup... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Ridge High School Seeking Set Builder & Advisor

RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE ARTS SEEKING SET BUILDER & ADVISOR Basking Ridge, New Jersey Ridge High School is looking for a Set Builder & Advisor for their 23-24 season. This person is responsible for the construction of the sets with the students of Ridge Stage Crew for both the fall play and the spring musical. Ridge High School has a strong, respected program that enjoys excellent administrative and community support. The stipend for this position is very competitive. Links: -A... (more)