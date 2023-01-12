Now Hiring: Artistic Assistant, Executive Director & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/12/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

CATEGORY NAME COMPANY

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Concert Ensemble (top treble performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemble rehearsals, performances, and tours and will oversee student leadership, mentorship, and internship initiatives. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / RESPONSIBILITIES Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant to serve as a front desk attendant and to provide general program administrative support with the potential to serve as a substitute rehearsal manager when the need arises. While working the front desk, program assistants are responsible for greeting guests and parents, answering the phone, responding to program emails, and other administrative work. When serving in a substitute rehearsal manager ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: NTPA REPERTORY THEATRE ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

The North Texas Performing Arts is announcing its search for a leader of its adult theatre program who will bring this live theatre organization to the forefront of the DFW metroplex's theatre community. NTPA's adult theatre program includes the NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, Page-2-Stage, and its adult performing arts educational offerings. The award-winning North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre Company is a non-equity theatre within the non-profit NTPA organization w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

Summary of Position George Street Playhouse, a professional, producing theatre company is seeking an Artistic Assistant. This role works directly with the Artistic Associate, providing critical administrative and technical support for assigned projects. This is a part-time remote work position that reports directly to the Artistic Associate. Essential Job Duties: Responsible for providing critical administrative support to the Artistic Associate Provide assistance and technical support ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

JAG Productions seeks a full time Director of Development to add to our staff. JAG Productions, a Vermont and NYC based non-profit, serves as an Artistic Sanctuary for Black Creatives in the American Theatre. We catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community through the lens of the Black experience. Now in our seventh season, JAG is searching for a Director of Development to support the organization's growth. JAG has nurtured and sustained a multi-generational and multi-racial theatre comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) invites mission-driven organizational leaders with a deep love for youth and family programming to join a team of seasoned, committed professionals who together will lead the theater into new horizons of success and impact. The Executive Director, in partnership with the Artistic Director, will work to ensure that the vision for the theater is defined by joy, optimism, and a commitment to quality programming. Priority will be given to positive experiences in the ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A View from the Bridge Auditions

Auditions for A View from the Bridge Director: Michele King Tuesday February 28, Thursday March 2, 2023 - 7:00 pm (Call backs if needed, March 4, 10:00 am) At Playcrafters at Skippack Audition requirements: a 1-3 minute monologue plus cold readings from the script. Character descriptions: (ages are approximate) Principals & Supporting: Eddie Carbone (40-50) A Longshoreman. Eddie lives with his wife, Beatrice and orphaned niece, Catherine, in Red Hook Brooklyn. Eddie is an inarticu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: CORRECTION- Auditions- West Side Story

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CORRECTION: WEST SIDE STORY AUDITIONS Book by Authur Laurents Music by Leonard Bernstein | Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Based on a Conception by Jerome Robbins of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet Combined Stage and Film Documentary Auditions HURST, TEXAS Jan 10, 2023 Artisan Center Theater is pleased to announce auditions for our production of WEST SIDE STORY opening in late March. The musical will be featured on our Main Stage and directed by Chris Gallego W... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Position Summary: The Patron Services Associate serves as the main point of contact for all George Street Playhouse (GSP) patrons and subscribers, supporting the theater's mission, values and goals. Associates are responsible for providing high quality customer service, answering patron phone calls during business hours, processing ticketing requests and sales, subscription sales, exchanges, questions regarding ticketing policies, questions regarding the venue (which includes parking, seating,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Position Summary: The Patron Services Associate serves as the main point of contact for all George Street Playhouse (GSP) patrons and subscribers, supporting the theater's mission, values and goals. Associates are responsible for providing high quality customer service, answering patron phone calls during business hours, processing ticketing requests and sales, subscription sales, exchanges, questions regarding ticketing policies, questions regarding the venue (which includes parking, seating,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Female Dancer / Magician's Assistant - Myrtle Beach, SC

? Now Casting for our 2023 Season! ? Please share with talented, experienced performers. We are looking for great personality and great technique for the Wonders magic show ? this season. Now casting dancers 5' 4" - 5' 8" with strong technique and cruise ship or theme park experience for our 5th season of Charles Bach Wonders Magic & Illusion shows in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Season contract runs from Mid-March through December 31st, 2023. Send headshot, reel link and resume to... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Ghostly Tour Guide for Ghosts of Palm Beach

Seeking actresses and actors to lead a one-man show in West Palm Beach Friday and Saturday evenings. The show is a ghost tour of west Palm Beach which is a fascinating mixture of ghost lore, story telling, and historical facts. This is a paid, part Time, potentially long term job. You can also check out www.ghostsofpalmbeach.com for more information. A ghost tour is a 90 minute 1 person show happening 1 weekend night per week to begin and will slowly ramp up to more shows per week as dema... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for New Musical: Staged Concert Reading

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023 11 AM - 7 PM CALL BACKS SUNDAY, JANUARY 29, 2023 11 AM - 7 PM LOCATION: 120 EXCHANGE ST., PORTLAND, MAINE WHAT: STAGED CONCERT READING OF NEW MUSICAL, SOMEWHERE / ELSEWHERE BY KEREM DURDAG AND ANDY HAPPEL Call for Performers: The creative team of SOMEWHERE / ELSEWHERE is seeking performers from any and all cultural/racial backgrounds for a public, staged concert reading in Portland, Maine of this new musical by Kerem Durdag and Andy Happel. The concer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

Position Summary The Executive Artistic Director will represent SFJAZZ as the face of the organization and primary spokesperson to the greater jazz community in the United States and globally. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, they will bring innovation to the changing landscape of music in the region, as well as serve as a conduit to musicians and music educators. In collaboration with the Board of Directors, the Executive Artistic Director will implement strategic planning initiative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Little Shop of Horrors

AUDITIONS PRESCOTT PARK ARTS FESTIVAL in the idyllic Seacoast of Portsmouth, NH is seeking dynamic performers to play all leading and ensemble roles in its signature Mainstage summer musical production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. For nearly 50 years, Prescott Park Arts Festival has served the Seacoast community with family-friendly entertainment, inspiring artistic offerings, and a public place for our community to gather and share unique experiences. Today, the Festival provides more t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

General Manager About the Opportunity Trusty Sidekick Theater Company (TSTC) seeks a General Manager (GM) with experience in nonprofit accounting, human resources and operations management. The following experience is preferred and training can be provided. The GM is responsible for managing the company's schedule and finances including the creation and maintenance of production budgets and financial reconciliations. Reporting directly to the Executive Creative Producer (ECP), they provide ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER - THE CAPE PLAYHOUSE The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA is seeking an experienced Company Manager for our 2023 season. This is a seasonal position. The Cape Playhouse was named one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theatres in America and is the longest-running professional summer theater in the country. Referred to as the "Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer" by The New York Times, The Cape Playhouse has attracted a long litany of famous actors since its inception in 1927. The position... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Theatre Administration Internships for Summer 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to producing innovative theatre of the highest quality by American and international playwrights, with a focus on presenting New York, American, and world premieres, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program full-time Summer 2023 internships. For 50 years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America's most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality b... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking JACK For Original Production of Jack And The Beanstalk

DOWNTOWN CABARET THEATRE **** Seeking a Jack for their 2023 production of Jack And The Beanstalk. **** The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is seeking a Jack for our Theatre For Young Audiences Original production of Jack And The Beanstalk. "The beloved story of Jack and his tangle with giants living in the sky. When Jack makes a deal to trade his beloved cow for a sack of magic beans in an attempt to save his home, he soon discovers that a magic beanstalk leads to all the riches he could ever drea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff

The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work as our Box Office Staff this upcoming season. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, cour... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Assistant Company Manager - Immediate Hire - Full-Time Position Annual Salary: $30,000 Housing, utilities, parking, and internet provided at no cost to the employee. Paid holidays and sick days. After 90 days, the employee would be eligible for health insurance and Simple IRA. The Assistant Company Manager reports directly to the Company Manager and aids in overseeing the working and living experience of the entire REV Theatre Company, including: actors, directors, designers, and productio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions- West Side Story

Artisan Center Theater Announcing Auditions For: West Side Story Book by Authur Laurents Music by Leonard Bernstein | Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Based on a Conception by Jerome Robbins of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet Directed by Chris Gallego Wong Music Direction by Thomas Bartke Choreography by Kianna Dugan AUDITION DATES: Monday, January 30, 2023 and Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 7:00pm-10:00pm Callbacks (if requested by Director) - Wednesday, February 1 , 2023 from 7:0... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2023 GLIMMERGLASS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM (Summer Seasonal)

2023 GLIMMERGLASS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM Graciously supported by Denise Littlefield Sobel The Glimmerglass Festival is reinforcing the company's decades-long history of mentoring and educating theater professionals with the Glimmerglass Festival Apprenticeship Program. With staff undergoing anti-bias training and education in creating more accessible, equitable and inclusive work environments, the company offers hourly paid summer Apprenticeships in Administration, Artistic Administration and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager, Target Margin Theater

Target Margin Theater seeks a General Manager to join our team. We are a small company and we need a partner in leadership. Our new General Manager will collaborate with the Artistic Director and Artistic Producer to manage the company's activities and advance the next phase of our growth. The most important qualities we seek are a deep affinity for our company's artistic mission, and a commitment to the values we aspire to embody in every dimension. Target Margin is an arts organization, but ou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a FACILTIES MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signa... (more)