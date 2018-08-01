Noah Weisberg, Henry Boshart, Collin Jeffery, and Rueby Wood Will Lead CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY National Tour

The Willy Wonka and Charlies have been announced for the national tour. Broadway veteran Noah Weisberg (South Pacific, Enron, Elf, Legally Blonde) will star as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, with Henry Boshart (age 10), Collin Jeffery (age 11) and Rueby Wood (age 11), alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket. Full casting will be announced at a later date. "We are thrilled to bring this captivating production on the road and are so excited for Broadway's Noah Weisberg to bring his immense talent to the role of Willy Wonka and to introduce our three Charlie Buckets to audiences across North America," said producers Mark Kaufman, Kevin McCormick and Caro Newling.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryfeatures music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

Noah Weisberg (Wonka). BROADWAY South Pacific, Enron, Elf, Legally Blonde. OTHER Diner (Pre-Broadway), Shakespeare In The Park. TV Modern Family, Major Crimes, Law & Order, JoJo's Circus, K.C. Undercover, Wisdom Of The Crowd, Good Wife, iCarly, Franklin & Bash, Team Umizoomi, Bad Teacher, Bones, New Normal, Law & Order Criminal Intent, Love Monkey, Snowy Day (Emmy winning), Five Points, Doonce, Indoor Boys. FILM Noah wrote, directed & starred in Thank You Kindly opposite Kimiko Glenn (coming soon), and the award winning What's Life Got To Do With It. NYU. noahweisberg.com. Henry Boshart - National Tour: Fun Home (John). He will recently be seen in an upcoming Untitled Netflix series recurring role. Collin Jeffery - International Tour: Kinky Boots (Young Charlie). Regional: A Christmas Story, the Musical (Randy); Five Points, stage reading (Junior). Rueby Wood - Recent credits include Mary Poppins (Michael Banks, Syracuse Stage), Wizard of Oz (Syracuse Stage), Oliver (Oliver), Narnia (Tumnus), and helped design the short Youtube film "Extraordinary."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You