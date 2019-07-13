No Name Comedy/Variety Shows Come to Otto's In Manhattan

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced two July 2019 shows at Otto's in Manhattan with the first on Friday, July 12th to feature Liz Miele (CD "Mind Over Melee"), Doug Smith (CONAN on TBS), Emily Winter(co-creator What A Joke National Comedy Festival), Troy Alan (Laughs on Fox TV) and John Minus (Stand-Up 360 festiva).

The laughs continue on Friday, July 19th with illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow) Erin Maguire (Gotham Comedy Live) Jillian Thomas (Ten Foot Rat Cabaret) & and a few surprises.

Both shows, which start at 7:00pm, will feature No Name house band The Summer Replacements, including Carl (BabyFreak) Fortunato) and Fernando (Dr. Sandman) Morales Gonzalez.

No cover, no minimum.

Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue.

For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com. Performers subject to change.





