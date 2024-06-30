Nicole Scherzinger Says Musical 'Loosely Based on Her Life' to Include Songs From Unreleased Albums

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scherzinger revealed to The Sunday Times that the musical she is writing 'loosely based on her life' will include songs from the 'probably 15' unreleased albums she has written or recorded.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer, who will be reprising her Olivier award-winning role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway this season, also told The Sunday Times that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 West End production of Cats, which she starred in, was once planning to transfer to Broadway.

"Andrew has done so much for me and he’s a friend. He and his family, they’re dear friends of mine. And you know, he really did put a lot on the line and wanted to bring Cats to Broadway. But it wasn’t in the cards, I guess. It wasn’t in the stars," says Scherzinger.

On now playing Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard on Broadway now, Scherzinger tells the Times: “It’s great when you do the work. You have to do the work and you’ve got to look ugly in the face and sometimes you’ve got to look ugly while you’re doing it, which is what I’ve done in this character. There were tears, blood and lots of snot. Never did I think I’d get to that moment.”

Read the full article here.

Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling over 37 million singles worldwide-16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

She has graced US television screens in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing' where she played the lead role of "Penny" and voiced the role of "Sina" in Disney's animated Blockbuster "Moana." She has also been a judge on The Masked Singer on FOX.

While a judge on X-Factor UK, she was instrumental in the successful careers of artists such as One Direction and James Arthur.