New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of January 4 - Marisha Wallace, HAIR OBC Vinyl, and More!

Music Now Available:

A Country Christmas Carol, On Air

Studio cast album of score by Albert Evans (music) and Ronald Kaehler (lyrics with Evans). Bart Shatto, Heidi Karol Johnson, Jack Romano, Christy Carlson Romano, Audrey Lavine.

First Snow: Robert Prester & Adriana Samargia

Tracks: "Joi to the World," "First Snow," "Comfort, Comfort, O My People," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Away in a Manger," "In the Bleak Midwinter," "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," "Of the Father's Love Begotten," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Manger Song of Mary," "Masters in This Hall," "Blue Christmas."

One Touch of Venus original German cast

Kurt Weill/Ogden Nash score. July 2019 live recording on double CD from the Staatsoperette Dresden. Featuring Johanna Spantzel and Jannik Harneit. Musical director Peter Christian Fiegel.

Upcoming Music Releases:

David Thorne Scott: Thornewood

Jazz artist David Thorne Scott with Paula Cole, Peter Eldridge, Jason Palmer, Walter Smith III and Sara Caswell. "Rocky Mountain High," "If I Needed You," "Fall Into You," "In the Still Of the Night," "You Are There," "One For My Baby," "The Dark Side," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," "Deciding Where To Land," "The Summer Knows," "Grow," "Rocky Mountain High (outro)."

Marisha Wallace: Tomorrow

Singer/actress Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon) with covers as well as four new, original tracks. "Somewhere," "Alive," "Tomorrow," "The Show Must Go On," "Rainbow," "Before I Go," "My Declaration," "Faith," "You're The Voice," "Divine," "Purple Rain," "Reflection," "I'm Free," "Angel," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

Hair OBC

Complete original Broadway cast recording of score by Galt MacDermot (music), Gerome Ragni and James Rado (lyrics). 180 gram audiophile vinyl. Eight-page booklet with pictures and liner notes; PVC protective sleeve. Complete recording with all 32 tracks available on vinyl for the first time. Donnie Burks, Steve Curry, Lorrie Davis, Ronald Dyson, Sally Eaton, Leata Galloway, Steve Gamet, Walter Harris, Paul Jabara, Diane Keaton, Hiram Keller, Lynn Kellogg, Jonathan Kramer, Marjorie LiPari, Emmaretta Marks, Melba Moore, Mike Moran, Natalie Mosco, Suzannah Norstrand, Shelley Plimpton, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Robert Rubinsky, Lamont Washington. Brian Drutman, Denis McNamara, Norrie Paramor, Andy Wiswell. Originally produced by Brian Drutman, Denis McNamara, Norrie Paramor, and Andy Wiswell.

Books Now Available:

Sense of Occasion: Harold Prince audiobook

Memoir by Harold Prince. Includes the content of Prince's 1974 book "Contradictions: Notes on Twenty-Six Years in the Theatre," plus his present-day reflections on that text and much more original content, offering insights into the way business is conducted on Broadway, drawing sharp contrasts between past and present. Narrated by Michael Butler Murray.

Upcoming Book Releases:

And This is My Friend Sandy: Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend, London Theatre and Gay Culture

By Deborah Philips

Situates the production of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend and the Players' Theatre in the context of a post-war London and reads The Boy Friend, and Wilson's later work, as exercises in contemporary camp. Argues for Wilson as a significant and transitional figure both for musical theatre and for modes of homosexuality in the context of the pre-Wolfenden 1950s.

Avant-Garde Nationalism at the Dublin Gate Theatre

In 1928, Hilton Edwards and Micheál mac Liammóir founded the Dublin Gate Theatre, which quickly became renowned for producing stylistically and dramaturgically innovative plays in a uniquely avant-garde setting. While the Gate's lasting importance to the history of Irish theater is generally attributed to its introduction of experimental foreign drama to Ireland, Van den Beuken shines a light on the Gate's productions of several new Irish playwrights, such as Denis Johnston, Mary Manning, David Sears, Robert Collis, and Edward and Christine Longford. Having grown up during an era of political turmoil and bloodshed that led to the creation of an independent yet in many ways bitterly divided Ireland, these dramatists chose to align themselves with an avant-garde theater that explicitly sought to establish Dublin as a modern European capital. In examining an extensive corpus of archival resources, Van den Beuken reveals how The Gate Theatre became a site of avant-garde nationalism during Ireland's tumultuous first post-independence decades.

Beulah Bondi: A Life on Stage and Screen

By Axel Nissen

The life and career of film, stage (Street Scene) and television actress Beulah Bondi.

Looking Back: Buster Keaton's 1951 British Music Hall Tour

By David Christopher MacLeod

About a little-known episode in the life of Buster Keaton - his tour of British music halls in the summer of 1951. This 20th anniversary edition has been revised and updated.

No Fixed Points: Dance in the Twentieth Century

Paperback version of Nancy Reynolds and Malcolm McCormick's 2003 hardcover book, a definitive history of twentieth-century theatrical dance, enhanced with more than 200 photographs. Chronicles one hundred years of dramatic developments in ballet, modern, and experimental dance for stage and screen in Europe and North America. Sets dance in broader cultural and historical contexts, examining specific dance works and exploring the contributions of outstanding choreographers, performers, visual artists, impresarios, composers, critics, and other figures.

Paris and the Musical: The City of Light on Stage and Screen

By Olaf Jubin

Explores how the famous city has been portrayed on stage and screen, and investigates why the city has been of such importance to the genre and tracks how it has developed as a trope over the 20th and 21st centuries. From An American in Paris, Gigi, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! and The Phantom of the Opera to Bless the Bride, Can-Can, Irma la Douce and Marguerite.

A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater

By Eddie Shapiro

Follow up to the author's 2014 book Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater. Never-before-published interviews with some of Broadway's leading men, such as Joel Grey, Ben Vereen, Norm Lewis, Gavin Creel, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Groff.

