New York Women In Film & Television Presents Eight Scholarships To Filmmaking Students In 2024

New York Women in Film & Television has announced the presentation of eight scholarships to film, television, and media production students at New York area schools in 2024 as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of women in media.

The scholarships were presented to students at Brooklyn College, City College, Columbia University, Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema, New York University, and Stony Brook University, and one student received the NYWIFT Sabrina Wright-Gilliar Award at the Academy for Careers in Television & Film (TvF).

Awards were presented to Brooklyn College Film Production undergraduate students Valerie Cepeda and Jennifer Giuffre; City College MFA candidate Telisha Petteway; Columbia University MFA candidate in Screenwriting & Directing Kate diRienzi; Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema MFA Directing candidate Claire Jamison; New York University MFA candidate Rubing Zhang; and Stony Brook University MFA candidate in Screenwriting Aleesha Dineros-Canuto.

This year's NYWIFT Sabrina Wright-Gilliar Award was awarded to Academy for Careers in Television & Film (TvF) student Natania Dorma. The scholarship honors the memory of the legendary prop Master Wright-Gilliar (The Good Wife) and supports a high school senior committed to a career in production.

In addition to receiving cash scholarships, all were also welcomed into the organization's Next Wave membership program for emerging professionals.

"We are always looking to the next generation of storytellers to light the way forward in our challenging and ever-evolving times. We are thrilled as always to support these young industry leaders who fearlessly pursue their dreams, tackle tough topics, and elevate the stories of their communities. We can't wait to welcome them to our community at NYWIFT where they will find support, camaraderie, and professional development," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

The NYWIFT Scholarship Fund was established in 1995 to support the next generation of women filmmakers, editors, cinematographers, animators and other content producers. The organization had also announced a new fund earlier this year, the Nancy Mysel Scholarship, which will be presented to an undergraduate or graduate student dedicated to film and visual art preservation.

Learn more about NYWIFT initiatives at www.nywift.org.

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) connects, educates, and advocates for women to accelerate diversity in media. As the preeminent entertainment industry association for women in New York, NYWIFT energizes women by illuminating their achievements, presenting training and professional development programs, awarding scholarships and grants, and providing access to a supportive community of peers. NYWIFT brings together more than 2,500 women and men working both above and below the line. NYWIFT is part of a network of 60 women in film organizations worldwide, representing more than 15,000 members. NYWIFT is a nonprofit 501c3 public charity.

More information can be found online at: www.NYWIFT.org.

Scholarship Recipient Bios:

Valerie Cepeda (Brooklyn College) is a passionate filmmaker from Brooklyn, NY, mastering camera work, aiming to innovate as a camera technician, and aspiring for a career in live production.

Aleesha Dineros-Canuto (Stony Brook University) is a Filipina-American, Queens-native screenwriter and filmmaker whose work focuses on deepening the nuances of Asian and Asian-American representation in media-aiming to tell stories that simultaneously celebrate Asian voices while also addressing the rarely showcased, but prevalent societal issues within our cultures. Although she had started out as a marketing researcher, her passion for storytelling pushed her to take the leap into the world of filmmaking. Aleesha is currently pursuing her MFA in Screenwriting at SUNY Stony Brook/Killer Films, and through the program has written, directed, and produced an all-Filipina cast short film showcasing the issues of rampant fatphobia within Filipino culture, The Supper. She continues to work on films and scripts in a variety of genres that showcase her culture, and is overall a filmmaker whose main goal is to make people realize they don't have to be what others expect them to be. That they're more than the stereotype, the model. And to help them know that no matter how niche their stories are, they matter.

Kate diRienzi (Columbia University) is an NYC-based filmmaker from Philly. Kate examines explosive emotional landscapes through a lens of strained femininity and queer freedom. Before making films, Kate began her career in New York City as a theater director and choreographer. Now, her films have screened domestically and internationally. Her first short film, Before We Die, was awarded Best Short Film at the Boston Film Festival. Her most recent film, The Spectacular!, premiered at ImageOut in Rochester, NY and is beginning its festival run. Kate received her BFA from New York University Tisch School of the Arts and she is now pursuing her MFA in Screenwriting & Directing at Columbia University. She is currently developing her first feature and in pre-production for her portfolio film, which will be shot in Berlin.

Natania Dorma (Academy for Careers in Television & Film (TvF)) has always been eager to let others' stories be heard. Although she was born on the Island of Jamaica, Natania grew up in Jamaica Queens, NYC. She has been in a very diverse environment all her life. Whether in her own home or in the world around her, there are so many stories that deserve to be told, and Natania wants to be the one to do it. She has learned through many different mediums that she has participated in, such as dance, art, filmmaking, fashion, and creative writing, that there are many ways to tell stories. The one that stuck out to her the most was filmmaking, and that's what she has decided to make her career. Natania is currently in her first year of FIT studying Film and Media. With the help of her mentor, Jacquelyn Gutierrez, who teaches her the ins and outs of the industry and how to make her voice heard in a space where she is a minority, Natania is positive that she will leave a mark in the film industry.

Jennifer Giuffre (she/her) (Brooklyn College) is a queer multidisciplinary artist, comedian, and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, studying Film Production at Brooklyn College. With an extensive background in live sketch comedy and long-form improvisation from the Upright Citizens Brigade, her work has a consistent throughline of comedic influence, often approaching social issues, like gender norms, through parody. As a writer/director, she favors comedic films that subvert genre expectations, music videos, and individualized documentary portraits. Aside from writing/directing, she specializes in cinematography, lighting, and sound design. Additionally, she is certified through ProTools NYC in Protools and Avid Media Composer, and she has received academic festival awards for Directing, Writing, and Acting, with honorable mentions for Cinematography and Documentary. For updates on Jennifer's upcoming work and projects, follow her on Instagram: @jennifergiuffre.mov.

Claire Jamison (she/they) (Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema) is an actor and filmmaker, originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Harpswell, Maine, Claire received her BFA in acting from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theater Arts in 2013, and has continued to create and perform theater, film, and television with the goal of building community at the forefront. With a focus in directing, she's currently an MFA candidate in the 2026 class at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema, Brooklyn College. Learn more at www.ClaireJamison.com.

Telisha Petteway (City College) moved from Colorado to New York City to pursue her passion for acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After graduating from CUNY Brooklyn College, she is continuing her education at the City College of New York. Telisha has also studied at the Michael Howard Studios and HB Studios. Telisha's experiences with the Michael Chekhov Theater Company were particularly fulfilling, as she found joy in portraying Shelly in the play Moonchildren. This role showcased her versatility and depth as an actor. While acting is a significant part of Telisha's life, her heart is dedicated to nurturing young learners. She has volunteered as a reader, encouraging children from a very young age to the joys of reading. As a short film director, she has helped child actors develop and build their confidence by portraying various characters. Telisha's undergraduate short film, Girl's Mirage, was nominated for a New Vision Award, highlighting her emerging talent in filmmaking. She also brings her home interior design skills to her work as an Art Director, contributing to student shorts like Radio Score and serving as a Production Designer for Cicatrix and Girl's Mirage.

Rubing Zhang (New York University) is a writer-director from Beijing, China. Her short experimental documentary, Wild Boar, Running on the Highway, was selected as a semi-finalist by the 47th Student Academy Awards. Her previous short narrative, "Wuss," premiered at the 2022 Outfest, and has screened at various Academy Awards qualifying film festivals. A graduate of Swarthmore College with high honors, Rubing is currently a film MFA candidate at NYU Tisch. She is a 2022 Sundance Ignite x Adobe fellow, and a recipient of the 2024 Ang Lee Scholarship.