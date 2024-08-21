New York Philharmonic Opens 2024–25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Philharmonic opens the 2024–25 season with two subscription programs, the first presentation of the season's Kravis Nightcap series, and the annual Opening Gala concert. Comprising a wide range of repertoire, collaborations with varied artists — including the first of the season's Artistic Partners — and multiple creative disciplines, the concerts reflect the theme of artistic exploration that is central to the Orchestra's 2024–25 “interregnum” season between Music Directors.

Subscription Programs

On September 12, 13, and 15, 2024, Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 14, featuring Emanuel Ax as soloist, and Mahler's Symphony No. 5. The program marks reunions with two longtime friends of the Philharmonic: Thomas has conducted the NY Phil in more than 70 concerts since his debut in June 1971, and served as Conductor of the Young People's Concerts from 1971–77; Ax has appeared as soloist with the Orchestra more than 150 times since his debut in September 1977, and was named an Honorary Member of the New York Philharmonic in 2011 on the occasion of his 100th performance.

Kravis Nightcap

On September 21, 2024, at 10:00 p.m., the NY Phil presents the first of the season's three Kravis Nightcap events. New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck — who co-curates, choreographs, and performs in all three events — is joined in this first presentation by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic. The program will be announced at a later date.

Opening Gala

On the Opening Gala concert, September 24, 2024, the Orchestra is joined by vocalist and actress Cynthia Erivo — an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, and two-time Oscar nominee — who makes her NY Phil debut singing popular songs and Broadway selections including Styne & Merrill's “Don't Rain on My Parade,” from Funny Girl; Brel's “Ne Me Quitte Pas”; Donida, Leiber & Stoller's “I (Who Have Nothing)”; and Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart's “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Manfred Honeck conducts the concert, which also includes Suppé's Light Cavalry Overture and a suite Honeck created of selections from Puccini's Turandot. This year's Gala honors Klara Silverstein and NY Phil Board Member Larry A. Silverstein. The Gala Co-Chairs are Dr. Kathryn Beal, Karen and Richard LeFrak, Joan and Joel I. Picket, Susan and Elihu Rose, and Didi and Oscar S. Schafer. Gala events include a cocktail reception from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m.; and a seated dinner immediately following the performance, attended by NY Phil artists and VIPs, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be black tie.

Tickets

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For information about purchasing tables or tickets for the entire Opening Gala evening, which includes a cocktail reception, the 7:00 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner, please visit nyphil.org/openinggala, call the Office of Special Events at (646) 870-4054, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.