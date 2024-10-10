New York Festival Of Song Presents MY BROTHER'S KEEPER This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, kicks off its Mainstage season with My Brother's Keeper on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

Conceived by the winner of the 2024 Marian Anderson Vocal Award, baritone Justin Austin, this program tells a story of brotherly love, caretaking, and community among Black men in America through art song, soul, gospel, and opera. My Brother's Keeper, co-artistic directed by Austin, features a stellar team of Black American male singers, including long-time NYFOS collaborator tenor Joshua Blue, Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman (making his NYFOS debut), winner of the 2022 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions bass-baritone Joseph Parrish, rising bass-baritone Alan Williams (also a NYFOS debut), “rock-solid singer” (The Washington Post) baritone Jorell Williams, and young American tenor Chaz'men Williams-Ali, alongside NYFOS's own Steven Blier.

"It is a profound honor to co-artistic direct My Brother's Keeper, a poignant celebration of Black men uplifting and inspiring one another toward greatness,” Justin Austin remarked. “I have brought together an extraordinary ensemble of vocalists whom I deeply admire: Jorell Williams, Will Liverman, Joshua Blue, Chaz Williams-Ali, Alan Williams, and Joseph Parrish. Collaborating with Steve Blier and the NYFOS family has been a cherished highlight of my artistic journey for the past nine years. This year, however, holds particular significance, as I am able to bring to life a vision I have literally been dreaming of.”

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The NYFOS Mainstage and the NYFOS Next series are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Concert Information

My Brother's Keeper

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | 129 W 67th St | New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $20 - $79; Students $10

Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org

Program:

A story of brotherly love, caretaking, and community among Black men in America through art song, soul, gospel, and opera.

Artists:

Joshua Blue, tenor

Chaz'men Williams-Ali, tenor

Will Liverman, baritone

Jorell Williams, baritone

Joseph Parrish, bass-baritone

Alan Williams, bass-baritone

Steven Blier, piano

Justin Austin, co-artistic director