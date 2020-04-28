New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Be Presented on STARS IN THE HOUSE on April 29
Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck and Michael Shannon will present the Drama Critics' Circle's 85th annual awards live on Wednesday, April 29 at 8pm as a special episode of the streaming series Stars in the House.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards ceremony may be viewed on the Stars in the House YouTube channel as well as the Actors Fund YouTube channel.
This year's winners of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play) and Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical). Special citations will be awarded to David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O'Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York Drama Critics' Circle president Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York, will host the awards ceremony.
Stars in the House is a twice-daily talk show created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley that benefits the Actors Fund and its services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. The show is executive produced by Rudetsky, Wesley, and Margie Verdon and is produced by Blake Ross.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 20 drama critics from newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest theater award, after the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
The members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are: David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, Joe Dziemianowicz (vice president), Adam Feldman (president), David Finkle, Jeremy Gerard, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Christopher Kelly, Soraya Nadia McDonald, David Rooney, Frank Scheck, Alexandra Schwartz, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Zachary Stewart (treasurer), Terry Teachout, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman. Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Michael Feingold, Robert Feldberg, Elysa Gardner, Brian Scott Lipton, Jesse Oxfeld, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin, Linda Winer and Richard Zoglin.
For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org. A full breakdown of this year's voting is posted on the organization's website.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)