New Full & Part-Time Jobs + Classes in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/11/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/11/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Store Guide

*Store location in New Jersey located just 10 miles outside New York City - easily accessible by public transportation from both Port Authority and George Washington Bridge Terminal* *Please apply at the site link listed or reach out directly to andrea@formelife.com* About the Company: FORME Life is an integrated home fitness platform transforming personal fitness and wellness. Our two products are designed to deliver the absolute best in-home workout experience with: - Studio hardw... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Educational Opportunity/Summer Internship

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Summer Intensive Program is a multi-purpose intensive month-long program centered around one of America's premiere new play development conferences. College participants will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as CCTP develops staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Recent past playwrights have included Heidi Schreck and Lucas Hnath - all of whom teach masterclasses to the int... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers for Infant & Toddler Music Classes

Seeking experienced singers and guitar players for NYC's premier infant and toddler music classes. Currently seeking talent for outdoor, socially distanced classes and parties that will begin once the weather warms up a bit. Company states: "We are looking for performers that have boundless energy, a captivating stage presence, love kids, and love entertaining. We offer flexible scheduling and have locations all over the city. About our company: Winner of Nickelodeon's 'Parents Picks Best Music... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Professor-in-charge of MFA Music Direction Program

The School of Theatre invites applications for a senior full-time artist/ educator position in the nationally renowned Musical Theatre program. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience, tenure track possible. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August 2021. This position mentors graduate students who are preparing to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre. This program is highly ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant or Associate Professor - Directing

The School of Theatre invites applications for a tenure track position in Directing. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August, 2021. This position joins the faculty in the nationally recognized MFA Directing for the Musical Theatre program. This program prepares graduate students to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre and academia.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: EMIR Kids Spring Session for Ages 7-12

EMIR Kids Onstage 101: This class will be for kids that love everything about performing and being onstage. They will learn every aspect from performing to auditioning to even learning a little about directing and being part of an ensemble. At the end of the 12 weeks we will have a final showcase movie that will be streamed for all family and friends. To see the winter showcase, head over to our website. www.emirproductions.net/emirkidsandteens *With this class they will receive a binder, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Global Arts Live - Executive Director

Organization Global Arts Live is the leading presenter of international performing arts in New England, bringing global music, contemporary dance, and jazz from around the world to stages across Greater Boston. By putting the spotlight on artists from all corners of the globe and reflecting the diverse and vibrant community that is Boston, Global Arts Live aspires to transcend borders, cultivate community, and enrich lives. Founded in 1990 by Maure Aronson, Global Arts Live has made live int... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

DEPARTMENT: Production - Scenery REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Technical Director SUPERVISES: Carpenters & Apprentices SUMMARY: Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Technical Director for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of June and May, plus educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The ATD will work closely with t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager for THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour

Broadway International Group, the premiere Producing and General Management company specializing in Broadway productions for the Asian marketplace, is seeking a Company Manager to join its international Broadway musical tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music launching in summer 2021 in China. Responsibilities include: Ensuring the well-being of the Company; Providing leadership within the Company; Travel and logistical arrangements (flights, accommodation, transfers & visas); Payr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theme Park Stage Managers at LEGOLAND

Something very exciting is underway in Goshen, New York. Due to open in 2021, LEGOLAND Park and Hotel in New York is Merlin's biggest single investment to date and you could play a crucial part in this amazing project! We're now looking for a unique person who has a passion for bringing the fun into the resort through entertainment and magical experiences. This person will lead the way in Delivering the Magic as we bring the world's ninth LEGOLAND Park to life brick by brick. You will sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - ARTS ORGANIZATION

Executive Director With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Executive Director is the public face of the OCCA, providing leadership to the organization while expanding the organization's reach. As the chief development officer for the organization, the Executive Director, is tasked with working with donors, foundations, and other grantors to secure and shepherd diverse funding streams for the organization and its programs. Regular, Full-Time Exempt Employee Status Competitive Sala... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Instructor of Theatre Design and Technology (2021)

Instructor of Theatre Design and Technology (2021) MiraCosta College For full details and to apply, go to https://apptrkr.com/2142219 Type of Assignment: Full Time Position Available: MiraCosta College's Theatre and Film Department invites applications for one equity-minded, full-time (10 months per year), tenure-track faculty position beginning in August 2021. Principle responsibilities include teaching theatre design and technology courses, mentoring students, and providing depart... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Master Electrician

Apply At: https://northernstage.submittable.com/submit/187013/master-electrician-employment-application For More Information: https://northernstage.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Master-Electrician-Job-Posting-.docx-2.pdf Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Master Electrician to join the full time staff. Northern Stage is a LORT D - 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Associate

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2021 Summer Paid Internship - College Light Opera Company

The College Light Opera Company (CLOC) is inviting all college-age theatre artists to apply for our 2021 Summer Season. Students will be in residence in Cape Cod for 11 intense weeks of production and the result is nine fully produced musicals and operettas, directed by leading theatre professionals from around the country. Arrival dates are staggered through early June, please check the individual position pages for exact dates. The full company will be assembled by June 4, 2021. Opening Ni... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Pay What You Can Virtual Vocal Coaching

Attention singers affected by the pandemic! My name is Zak, and I play piano on Broadway for WICKED and MEAN GIRLS. I'm also the arranger for UNLIMITED, an upcoming review of Stephen Schwartz's material. To be transparent, I am hurting financially and need a predictable money inflow. I'm sure many of you are experiencing this, too. That's why I'm offering pay-what-you can vocal coaching (virtual only, at this time). If you're looking for piano accompaniment tracks, check out my si... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in theatre education administration for the position of Director of Education. This is a full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about creation of theatre-based curricula and teaching theatre to young people, who has the vision and leadership skills to manage a successful education team and program, and who has the ability to posi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Sound Technician / Carpenter

Job Title: Sound Technician / Carpenter Reports To: Technical Director, Producing Artistic Director, Production Manager Hours: Non-exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Rate: $10/hour + free housing and overtime Start Date: March 29, 2021 Please submit resume/c.v to ginger@millmountain.org JOB SUMMARY Ideal candidate is a recent graduate looking for hands-on experience and training in Sound. This is an entry-level position. Mill Mountain Theatre is seeking a Sound ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - Executive Director

Organization The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre (Civic) is one of the country's preeminent community theatres and has been center stage in the Kalamazoo community for 91 years. One of the nation's oldest and largest non-Equity community theatres, the Civic serves as a training ground for young performers and theatrical designers. For more than nine decades, the Civic has personified its mission to produce a diverse spectrum of theater of the highest quality and to provide hands-on learning experiences... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING ACTORS/COMEDIANS TO RECORD REACTIONS FOR A NEW APP

Do you love TV and movies? Are you opinionated, with a big personality and an X factor to match? If this sounds like you, we are looking for individuals to record 30-second video reactions about productions-TV shows or films-for our new app. Love it, hate it, we welcome any and all reactions. We're not looking for standard reviews here- we want you to get creative, be expressive, and have fun! Give us your best impression of your favorite character, recreate that tense scene with your roomma... (more)

Internships - Creative: Almost, Maine Set and Lighting Designers

TDCNYC is looking for a Set Designer and a Lighting Designer for their February production of Almost, Maine by John Cariani. The play will be pre recorded with live actors and streamed online. We are looking for a designers who are capable of "design on a dime" in a non-traditional space. Creative out of the box thinking encouraged. If you are excited about creating theater "Mickey and Judy" style please submit your resume and cover letter! Please note that this is NOT a work from home p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Controller

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Visual Arts Director

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW Elm Street Cultural Arts Village ("Elm Street") engages community with relevant art experiences every day. This is achieved through creating vibrancy. Visual Arts Director Full Time Position Reports to: Executive Director Job Description: Lead all visual art initiatives, including operations of the Reeves House, to inspire, expand community engagement, and leverage positive impact. Salary Range: $30,000 - $40,000/year JOB OVERVIEW The Visual Arts Director (VAD)... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant to the Executive Director

DESCRIPTION: Shellscrape Theatre Company seeks a Volunteer Part-Time Assistant to the Executive Director to provide administrative and program support for the day to day activities of our growing company. Please be advised that this position is unpaid. ABOUT: We are currently a team of three members who volunteer our time because we LOVE creating theatre and collaborating with like minded people! The typical work week for Shellscrape members in our off season consists of approximately 5 hou... (more)