New Documentary ALLEGIANCE TO BROADWAY to Precede ALLEGIANCE in Cinemas

In its annual return to screens around the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, Fathom Events is bringing George Takei's ("Star Trek," "Heroes") moving Broadway musical "Allegiance," also starring Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan) and Telly Leung(Godspell, "Glee"), back to cinemas nationwide for an encore event on December 11. In addition to the film of the original Broadway production, Fathom Events is premiering a new documentary, "Allegiance to Broadway: The Dream. The Story. THE JOURNEY of A Musical," by director/filmmaker Greg Vander Veer on December 4, which gives audiences an in-depth look into the making of "Allegiance".

After the showing of "Allegiance to Broadway," and "Allegiance" audiences will enjoy new exclusive footage featuring George Takei and the Broadway musical's creative team.

Tickets for "Allegiance" and "Allegiance to Broadway" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.



Presented by Fathom Events and Sing Out, Louise! Productions, "Allegiance to Broadway" will premiere on Tuesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.(local time) and "Allegiance's" encore event will take place on Tuesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. (local time) in more than 600 select movie theaters, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"At a time when the ugly echoes of fear and racial prejudice once again grow louder, remembering our history becomes critical," George Takei said. "Pearl Harbor and WWII put our country to the test, and while the nation rose up to the challenge and fought our enemies abroad, sadly we also turned against our own at home and inflicted an injustice that should never be forgotten. It fills me with great pride that audiences will be able to both experience this important story through 'Allegiance', as well as to get a behind-the-scenes look at the labor of love and THE JOURNEY that took ALLEGIANCE from concept to the Broadway stage in this new, fascinating documentary."

"Allegiance" tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time of a nation at war. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung -- Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Lea Salonga--Miss Saigon, Mulan) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins THE DRAFT resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their DIVIDED loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are re-lived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.

"Allegiance to Broadway" follows creators Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione, along with the rest of the Broadway musical's creative team, from page to stage as they grapple with the tough subject matter of this period in American history, and their obligation to maintaining and furthering George Takei's legacy. From rehearsals to marketing meetings and everywhere in between, the documentary sheds a light on the tough nature of show business and the creative decisions that must be faced when trying to navigate the rough waters of Broadway.

"After the success 'Allegiance' last year, which marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, we knew that we had to give audiences another opportunity to witness this incredible performance but make it even more valuable," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "That's why this year we are adding the never-before-seen documentary event, giving viewers added insight into the process and emotional effort it took to bring 'Allegiance' to the Broadway stage."

"We always knew how important and special 'Allegiance' was and being able to reach a wider audience through the Broadway film has allowed so many more people to connect with the musical in such a deeply personal way," said "Allegiance" co-creator and producer Lorenzo Thione. "We are so excited to once again partner with Fathom Events on the encore showing, and, even more so, we are grateful to be able to share THE JOURNEY that took our dream of telling George Takei ever-so-relevant story all the way to the Great White Way, in 'Allegiance to Broadway'."

"I'm so thrilled to share this insider's look of the making of a Broadway musical with the world," said "Allegiance to Broadway" director/filmmaker Greg Vander Veer (Keep Dancing, Church Forest). "Having documented George, Jay, Lorenzo, and the rest of the ALLEGIANCE team for so long, there is no question about their passion and enthusiasm for telling this increasingly relevant story and I am sure audiences will share in their connection to the show as well as the people who made it possible."

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

