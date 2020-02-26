New Artists Added to THE MUSIC OF CARLY SIMON At Carnegie Hall

Adding to an already star-studded lineup, "The Music of Carly Simon" at Carnegie Hall today announced that Deborah Cox, Jimmy Webb, Julie Simon, Natasha Bedingfield, Susanna Hoffs, Tony Shalhoub, and the Romulus Hunt Quintet have signed on to honor the Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winning singer/songwriter, Carly Simon at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, March 19. Also announced today was the all-star house band, led by Teese Gohl and accompanied by Mick Rossi, David Saw, Peter Calo, Rick Marotta and Will Lee. Previously announced artists include: Indigo Girls, Livingston Taylor, Michael McDonald, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Ben Taylor and Sally Taylor, John Forte, Resistance Revival Chorus, Darlene Love, and Linda Perry. Tickets are on sale now at musicof.org

Also announced and on sale this week is a live rehearsal featuring the house band and many of the participating artists at The Cutting Room on March 18. This rehearsal performance has become an annual tradition the evening before the tribute show and offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience the show in a much more intimate setting while observing the "work in progress." Tickets for the rehearsal are available at City Winery's website.

The Carnegie concert, on March 19, 2020, will feature twenty artists each performing a song from the vast catalogue of Carly Simon, the prolific singer-songwriter with 24 chart-topping singles, 2 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and numerous other honors. The event will raise funds for music education programs for underserved youth.

Producer Michael Dorf said, "This year's tribute will be very special given the involvement of Carly herself. We are very lucky to have her helping us connect with her friends and help shape what will be one of the greatest nights of music in NYC. "

"I'm proud to be involved with bringing music into the lives of underprivileged children, it's a tribute to them. I will be singing along with all of the exceptional performers who have given their time. If it's only in the rehearsals, I'm going to be footloose in the aisles," said Carly Simon.

Previous tributes have included The Music of Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, David Byrne, etc. Every year, the tributes have sold out and contribute 100% of the net proceeds, or approximately $100,000, from the evening to the following non-profit organizations: GRAMMY in the Schools, Fixing Instruments for Kids in Schools, Church Street School of Music and Art, The Orchestra Now, The Center for Arts Education, Little Kids Rock, D'Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Midori & friends, and VH1 Save the Music Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now at Carnegie Hall for all sections. VIP packages with the best seats in the house, include the afterparty, among other perks and are available at the www.musicof.org/carlysimon website.

About Michael Dorf Presents. Established by Michael in 2003, founder of the Knitting Factory and City Winery, MDP has been presenting this series at Carnegie Hall for 16 years. Working alongside Michael for the last 11 years has been Shlomo Lipetz, Vice President of Programming at City Winery.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You