Nell Mescal Shares Cover of 'Drive' From STEREOPHONIC

Nell Mescal has shared her cover of the song “Drive” from the Broadway play "Stereophonic" – the musical about a 70s band in the studio and the deep dive into those relationships (a la Fleetwood Mac) with music written by Will Butler (formerly of Arcade Fire). “Stereophonic” is nominated for 13 Tony awards– making it the most Tony nominated play of all time.

Said Nell about her inspiration about the song ““I was in New York recently for the first time and everybody I met was talking about the “Stereophonic” play. As I'm a huge musical theatre and theatre fan I immediately listened to the soundtrack and became obsessed with “Drive”. I wanted to recreate it and put my own spin on it so I created a version I could play live.”

Listen to the cover below!

Recently, Nell released her debut EP Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ via LAB Records. “‘Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories” explains Nell. Mescal has previously released her cathartic singles, Killing Time and Warm Body, and the EP is Nell’s largest body of work to date. Exclusive 12” vinyl sold out in less than an hour, and the album is available via limited edition CDs and digitally here.



Nell will support Shania Twain on July 7th at London’s Hyde Park ahead of numerous festival appearances this summer. Tickets for all dates are available here. Having cut her teeth early on the live circuit, Nell had an explosive touring schedule these past 12 months, performing at Latitude, All Point East, Kendall Calling, Electric Picnic and she was handpicked to support the likes of HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy and The Last Dinner Party. Her first UK tour in January was a complete sell-out, with Nell and her band showcasing new material from the EP for the very first time.



Nell spoke to Vogue about her debut EP and they say “her songs are wrought with the trials and triumphs of coming of age, lingering especially on the hurt of a friendship breakup... Nell Mescal is on the brink of something huge.” Read Nell’s interview with Vogue here.



Praise for Nell continues to snowball with the likes of i-D, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, The Times, The Telegraph and many more all shining a light on the 20 year old. Not to mention being nominated for a Rolling Stone UK award, gracing the cover of Dork Magazine and lead single ‘Killing Time’ making Radio 1’s Track Of The Week in April.

Photo Credit: David Reiss