National Theatre Investigates Streaming Options Amidst Shutdown
The National Theatre has revealed that they are looking into possible options for streaming their content.
They have released a statement that reads, "At this stage, we are very actively looking at what we can offer to audiences while The National Theatre is closed. We hope to have more news on that very soon."
a??i?? pic.twitter.com/MXXlmmk1gk- National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 18, 2020
The National Theatre's program, NT Live, has broadcast live streamed content to cinemas since 2009.
Some of the recent productions that have been broadcast include Fleabag, Present Laughter, The Lehman Trilogy, One Man, Two Guvnors, Hamlet, All My Sons, King Lear, Follies, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Angels in America, and many more.
The first NT Live broadcasted production was Phedre on June 25, 2009. Upcoming broadcasts, if able to go on as planned, include The Welkin on May 21, Leopoldstadt on June 25, and Jack Absolute Flies Again - July 23.
Learn more about NT Live here, and The National Theatre here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)
Max Brooks and Dad Mel Brooks Share Helpful Tips on Avoiding the Spread of COVID-19
Max Brooks, son of comedic legend Mel Brooks, posted a video on Twitter with his famous dad, warning about the potential dangers of spreading COVID-19... (read more)