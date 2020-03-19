National Theatre Investigates Streaming Options Amidst Shutdown

The National Theatre has revealed that they are looking into possible options for streaming their content.

They have released a statement that reads, "At this stage, we are very actively looking at what we can offer to audiences while The National Theatre is closed. We hope to have more news on that very soon."

The National Theatre's program, NT Live, has broadcast live streamed content to cinemas since 2009.

Some of the recent productions that have been broadcast include Fleabag, Present Laughter, The Lehman Trilogy, One Man, Two Guvnors, Hamlet, All My Sons, King Lear, Follies, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Angels in America, and many more.

The first NT Live broadcasted production was Phedre on June 25, 2009. Upcoming broadcasts, if able to go on as planned, include The Welkin on May 21, Leopoldstadt on June 25, and Jack Absolute Flies Again - July 23.

Learn more about NT Live here, and The National Theatre here.





