National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!

National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella - In Concert as part of its "Rediscover Series" which explores classic American musicals, with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theater speak to all communities. The one night only event will take place on Monday, March 2 at 8PM at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater (405 West 55th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues).

Through this special Rediscover Series concert presentation, directed by Alan Muraoka music directed by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, NAAP brings a new and unique voice to interpret a timeless classic. Originally nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation shares the enduring enchantment of a favorite fairy tale told with their hallmark charm and elegance.

The cast will include: Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Cáitlín Burke, Jordan De Leon, Josh Dela Cruz, Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, Kendyl Ito, Kevin Kulp, Jason Ma, Jaygee Macapugay, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, James Seol, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting, Vishal Vaidya, and Kelli Youngman. In addition, the concert will feature the NAAP Kids and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus.

Tickets are priced at $75 (premium) and $59 (reserved). There is also special "VIP package" for $250 which includes a Pre-Theater 4-course sumptuous meal at Masseria Dei Vini (887 Ninth Ave - between 57th & 58th Street) and one (1) ticket to the show. Tickets may be obtained here or by sending a check to the NAAP office (10 West 66th Street - Suite 23-C, New York, NY 10023). For additional information please email contact@naaproject.org.





