Nathan Lane Shares Why DEATH OF A SALESMAN Remains Relevant

The cast of Death of a Salesman, including Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers, joined MS Now's Morning Joe on Tuesday to discuss the new Broadway revival of the celebrated Arthur Miller play.

"I just think it's one of those plays that's always relevant whenever you see it, wherever you are in your own life, and you see something new in the play each time," Lane explained. "And in each production, something else comes out of the play and it's always teaching you about who we are as humans and as a country..."

Metcalf, who plays Linda, spoke about finding her version of the character by avoiding watching other actors play the part. "I purposefully have never seen a production of the play because I thought, 'Maybe down the line, I'll get to be able to play Linda Loman at some point.' And I knew that if I'd seen anybody else's performance, it would influence my own."

Abbott shared his thoughts about the themes at the heart of the play that continue to make it relevant. "The themes of the downfall of the American Dream have been ongoing for decades now," noted the actor, who stars as Biff. On starring opposite Lane and Metcalf as Happy, Ahlers said, "The dedication to the material and the passion and focus that they brought into that first table read really kind of leveled the Playing Field."

The new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Lane, began preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Friday, March 6, and officially opened on Thursday, April 9. The limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 9. Read reviews for the production here.

The cast also includes two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee. It also stars Katherine Romans (Miss Forsythe), Mary Neely (Letta), Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.

Death of a Salesman’s creative team includes direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Mantello, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies, original composition by Caroline Shaw, scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and hair and wig design by Robert Pickens.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

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