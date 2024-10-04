NYU's The American Classic Theater to Present Debut Production A LIE OF THE MIND This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Classics Theater debut production, A Lie of the Mind by Sam Shepard, will play this weekend at The Theatre of American Actors to a sold-out opening and closing audience. With only a few tickets left for Saturday's matinee and evening performances, book your tickets now: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-american-classics-theater/a-lie-of-the-mind#

Hailed as one of the brilliant American Playwrights of the 20th century, Sam Shepard A Lie of the Mind finds a home once again on stage at The Theatre of American Actors this fall. Staging a classic from his repertoire and giving it new voice in a changed world, this team of young, budding creatives believes that many of the themes which Shepard explores in his work can be newly examined in the fresh light of today. With a 21st-century perspective on gender roles, family dynamics, and what it means to survive alongside a vastly different relationship with the American West, this production encourages audiences to look to the past to understand the present we find ourselves in.

The cast features performances Henry Alper, Sophia Constantine-Sanchez, Mia Cusianovic, Carson S. Davis, Eric Easter, Nzingha Rothmiller, Sara Seim, and Frankie Tinelli, with understudies Jason Hoover, Lucy Jones, Mikah Mazza, Sophie Rossman, Nick Snipes.

The creative team is composed of Director Luke Wisniewski, Asst. Directors Paris Allen & Sabrina Carlier, Composer Max Zorn, Lighting Designer Josh Healing, Scenic/Props Designers Alex Andersun & Sophie Jacobs, Sound Designer Dane Lum Hohmeyer, Costume Designer Maddie Boudov, Intimacy/Fight Director Elena Falkow, Accent/Dialect Coaches Lusha Petruina & Jose Romero, Stage Manager Ellis Van Houten, and Producers Sabrina Carlier, Blaise Hewlett, Ryan Rosenthal, Luke Wisniewski, & Luke Wyngarden.

