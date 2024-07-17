NYPL Baychester Branch to Present Davalois Fearon Dance's EXCERPTS OF FINDNG HERSTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Public Library Baychester Branch is excited to present Davalois Fearon Dance's "Excerpts of Finding Herstory," an electrifying dance performance celebrating Jamaica Independence Day and Africanist forms such as reggae and dancehall, which have contributed to the American dance landscape and shaped Fearon as an artist. This free performance will occur on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 3 PM at JASA Co-op City NORC 2049 Bartow, Bronx, NY, 10475, in the Riverbay Community Room.

"Excerpts of Finding Herstory" is created and performed by Davalois Fearon with the assistance of Tess Montoya, Jalisa Wallerson, and Julieta Rodriguez-Cruz and will feature Fearon's "gymnastic and natural" choreography. It is inspired by Africanist forms such as Kumina, Doundounba, Congolese, Ska, Reggae, and Dancehall. It will be a site-specific version of the complete work "Finding Herstory," choreographed by Fearon with the assistance of Caretha Davis. This program is supported partly by Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA) funds in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

BCA 2024 Bronx Recognises It's Own (BRIO) grant recipient Davalois Fearon is a Bessie Award-winning, trailblazing choreographer, dancer, and educator whose work has garnered acclaim for being "unapologetic" and "electrifying" in nature. Hailing from Jamaica and raised in the Bronx, New York, Fearon's artistic journey has been marked by accolades and recognition. She founded DFD in 2016 with a mission to push artistic and social boundaries by utilizing dance as a platform for social change and cultivating the next generation of dance artists. The company collaboratively creates, performs, and teaches Fearon's versatile multimedia body of work, which confronts complex issues, prompts contemplation, and carries audiences on an audiovisual journey of ideas. Baychester Library has served Co-op City and the surrounding community since it opened on March 13, 1973.