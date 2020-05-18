NYC Nightlife United Announces Emergency Relief Fund

A consortium of individuals and organizations that make up different facets of the expansive NYC nightlife scene have come together to form NYC Nightlife United, a new emergency fund that aims to provide immediate relief to shuttered cultural centers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. NYC, and specifically Brooklyn, is the cultural lifeline of the world and the pandemic has quickly devastated the fabric of the nightlife community. Hit hard are all the members of its ecosystem, affecting every aspect-safe spaces, musicians, comedians, sound techs, bar staff and DJs who depend on bars, nightclubs, and in-person events to make money. Spearheaded by members of Brooklyn venue Friends and Lovers, and promoter and publication AdHoc Presents, the fund aims to provide as much help as possible during these uncertain times through corporate sponsorships and individual donations. Visit www.nycnightlifeunited.com for more information.

On the importance of supporting the Nightlife community, Diana Mora, owner of Friends and Lovers, says, "No one can deny that nightlife is culture. This forum for self-expression influences art, music, fashion and brands. If you think about music especially, it is the most powerful passion point. It's the original social network, transcending every barrier- socioeconomic, distance and language. That's why protecting this rare resource that defines the spirit of NY is so important."

Ric Leichtung, owner of AdHoc Presents, also touched on its importance, saying, "Businesses in live music need immediate aid and face challenges unique to our industry, but there were no relief programs made just for us. We're fiercely independent people who tap into our community to make the changes we want to see happen. When there's no road paved for us, we make the concrete."

The fund is partnering with The Solo Foundation, a non-profit focused on the arts to administer the fund in a fast and equitable way. The fund will work to save businesses with the requirements that they must be based in NYC, can prove a cultural impact on the community, and that they are experiencing financial distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These funds will be awarded to support the community, prioritizing the small businesses, venues, and individuals working in NYC nightlife and culture spaces. Funds will be awarded on an on-going basis and can be requested via a simple online application.

"Our city is notorious for its thriving nightlife, and it is up to us to work together to revive it responsibly," remarks Kae Burke, co-founder and creative director of Bushwick's House of Yes. "Initiatives like NYC Nightlife United's emergency fund, give me hope that we can work together to help our venues and creative community survive this hiatus which will save New York's nightlife culture for the future. We just can't do it alone."

Working alongside already established nightlife advocacy groups as well as the Mayor's Office of Nightlife, NYC Nightlife United aims to preserve one of the city's most vital institutions and look to the future to establish protections ensuring that these iconic venues, their workers, and the artists they host never again experience the financial uncertainty brought about by emergencies like the current pandemic.

"New York nightlife has long been an essential part of our city's economy, culture, and identity, and this pandemic has provided a direct and devastating blow," says Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director of the Office of Nightlife at the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

"In order to find our way through this crisis, everyone must band together in unprecedented ways, and venues, promoters, and entertainers are coming together through important new organizations such as NYC Nightlife United to look out for each other in this time of need."

More about NYC Nightlife United's partners:

AdHoc Presents:

AdHoc Presents is a Brooklyn-based concert promoter and publication built by a community of music lovers with a shared ethos: that of building the world you want to see using the materials at your disposal. AdHoc produces hundreds of events annually while documenting the changing shape of underground music through their website and print zine.

Friends and Lovers:

Created to bring people together through music, ideas and experience, Friends and Lovers (FnL) has become a true, honest and unparalleled expression of creativity and gratitude. A platform for talent on the fringes of the mainstream, artists looking to push boundaries and a safe space where new ideas could be birthed; FnL is a definitive voice for authenticity, culture and lifestyle.

Solo Foundation:

The Solo Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that utilizes visual and performance arts as a medium to raise public awareness about pertinent social issues through the work of the artists we support.

Originally founded as The French Studio of Performing Arts in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Solo Foundation has served the needs of startup non-profit arts organizations for more than 30 years. The goal for our company is to inform artists and give them all the tools they need to run successful not-for-profit organizations.

A number of the organizations Solo has helped to found and foster include ABC NO Rio, The New Writing Foundation, New Art Publications (BOMB Magazine) and The Storefront for Art and Architecture. We have always been 'artist-oriented' to support emerging artists and groups.

