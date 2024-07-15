NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Releases Inaugural Gallery of 'City Canvas' Artworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Laurie Cumbo released the inaugural gallery of pre-approved artwork for the City Canvas program.

The new, pre-approved artwork simplifies for process for site owners to turn protective structures on their properties into platforms for public art, transforming the city’s streetscape with work from a dynamic, diverse group of visual artists. The City Canvas program, which DCLA manages in partnership with the Department of Buildings (DOB), transforms the hundreds of miles of protective structures along New York City’s streets – sidewalk sheds, construction fences, and scaffolding – into opportunities for artists to create extraordinary artworks.

“Art in public spaces has the power to give voice to our communities, to make our city more livable and more beautiful, and to make the mundane into the magnificent!,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “I’m so proud to unveil these incredible new City Canvas designs, each displaying a unique approach and sensibility that will bring color and life to the drab green scaffolds across our city. With these pre-approved designs, it’s now easier than ever for property owners to install artwork, while supporting artists and turning eyesores into platforms for public art. I can’t wait to see these incredible works of art on protective structures across the city!”

“Sidewalk sheds and construction fences serve an important public safety purpose here in this city, but that doesn’t mean we have to settle for the uninspired hunter green designs that do nothing to enhance the city’s public realm,” said Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo. “The newly released City Canvas pre-approved artwork for temporary construction equipment will help transform our roadways into public art galleries, strengthening the connection between the public and New York’s vibrant arts community. Through our ‘Get Sheds Down’ initiative, the Adams Administration is working hard to improve quality of life for all New Yorkers by removing drab long-standing sheds that have blighted our communities, while also improving the function and look of necessary pedestrian protection equipment when it is still needed to protect the public.”

The eight artists whose work is featured in the inaugural gallery of pre-approved artworks were selected through an open call launched in January 2024. The artists received an initial stipend to create their proposed artworks, and can receive additional compensation when their artworks are chosen by site owners, with specific levels of compensation to be negotiated between the two parties based on the specifics of the installation (e.g. size of installation, etc). Site owners can also commission original, site-specific artworks for their properties.

The eight pre-approved artwork designs and artists are:

Ebony Bolt, The Jungle and The City, 2024

Lauren Camara, Paper Stories, 2024

Venazir Hannah Martinez, The Shaping of New York, 2024

Neko Jiang, Hidden Forest, 2024

Bayeté Ross Smith, Our Kind of People, 2024

Nikki Scioscia, Plant Walk, 2024

Zazu Swistel, The Urbanite’s Clinic For Decadence and Decay, 2024

Annette Weintraub, The Myrtle Walks, 2024

View the full gallery of pre-approved City Canvas artworks.

Sidewalk sheds are a form of pedestrian protection, which keep sidewalks open while protecting the public from the potential hazards associated with active construction sites and unsafe building facades. In July 2023, Mayor Adams and DOB Commissioner Jimmy Oddo announced “Get Sheds Down,” a sweeping overhaul of rules governing sidewalk construction sheds aimed at removing these eyesores from city streets more quickly, while redesigning and reimagining those that are continue to be needed for public safety. Under City Canvas, formerly unsightly sheds that must be in place to protect the public can be transformed into platforms for local artists to beautify New York’s vibrant cityscape.

Under the new, permanent City Canvas program, there are two avenues for property owners to install artwork on temporary protective structures, site-specific artwork and pre-approved artwork:

Site-Specific Artwork is commissioned by a property owner independently or with the assistance of a partner organization that manages the production of artwork which must be approved by the DCLA prior to display. This pathway most closely resembles the approach to this program followed during the City Canvas pilot phase. For site owners interested in this path, DCLA has published official program guidelines which includes a list of potential partners organizations.

Pre-Approved Artwork: Now, in addition to working with artists on original, site-specific commissions, building owners will also have the option of selecting pre-approved artwork, which they will be able to license for a fee negotiated directly with the artists. The gallery, which will be updated on a regular basis, has been launched as of today. Starting today, when a pre-approved artwork is selected for display by a property owner, DCLA will put them in touch with the artist directly to license their artwork for the given site. DCLA has issued guidance on licensing and fee guidelines, facilitating collaboration between site owners and artists and encouraging fair, transparent compensation.

“New York City is a beacon of arts and culture, and the City Canvas program allows local artists to display their work on the sidewalk sheds, scaffolding, and fences of the city. I commend Commissioner Cumbo for her leadership on enhancing the beauty of our streetscape through this program, and look forward to seeing more vibrant and inspired protective structures in communities across the city,” said Council Member Carlina Rivera, Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Libraries.

“City Canvas will transform ugly scaffolding and fences that go up above and around restaurants when construction in being done with the work of local artists, which will help beautify construction safety equipment to attract diners and shoppers, instead of deterring them. Thank you and congratulations to NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo and her team on the release of City Canvas’ new pre-approved gallery of artwork that we look forward to seeing across the five boroughs” said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director, NYC Hospitality Alliance.