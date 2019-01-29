NYC & Company AnnouncesÂ 2019 Off-Broadway Week;Â 2-for-1 TicketsÂ Now On Sale
NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the popular biannual two-week program will run from February 11 to 24, 2019. Visitors and New Yorkers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see 34 unique Off-Broadway productions--including 13 new participants--at an excellent value. NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2019 includes musical revivals, family-friendly plays, enduring classics, magic shows, celebrity comedians and original productions.
"NYC Off-Broadway Week offers access to a wide variety of cutting-edge theater at extraordinary value," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "We invite everyone to celebrate the 10th anniversary of NYC Off-Broadway Week with 2-for-1 tickets at more than 30 shows from February 11 through 24."
The 33 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week winter 2019 are:
· Alice By Heart
· Avenue Q
· Beauty and The Beast
· Blue Man Group
· Boesman and Lena*
· By the Way, Meet Vera Stark*
· The Cake*
· Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State*
· The Dance of Death
· Drunk Shakespeare
· Gazillion Bubble Show
· Gloria: A Life
· God Said This*
· Hurricane Diane*
· If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka*
· The Imbible: A Spirited Jersey Boys
· La Celestina
· Merrily We Roll Along*
· Mies Julie*
· Monday Night Magic
· Musicals in Mufti: Alan Jay Lerner Celebration*
· Naked Boys Singing
· NEWSical The Musical
· The Other Josh Cohen
· Perfect Crime
· The Play That Goes Wrong*
· Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of
Magic and Magic
· The Shadow of a Gunman
· Sistas The Musical
· STOMP
· Superhero*
· History of Drinking
· This One's for the Girls
· We are the Tigers*
*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.
All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
"Off-Broadway provides affordable theater for locals and visitors seeking groundbreaking, innovative performances" said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League. "This winter season marks the 10th anniversary of NYC Off-Broadway Week, made possible by our long-standing partnership with NYC & Company."
Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3 million in revenue through sales; over 85,000 tickets have been sold.