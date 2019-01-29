NYC & Company AnnouncesÂ 2019 Off-Broadway Week;Â 2-for-1 TicketsÂ Now On Sale

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the popular biannual two-week program will run from February 11 to 24, 2019. Visitors and New Yorkers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see 34 unique Off-Broadway productions--including 13 new participants--at an excellent value. NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2019 includes musical revivals, family-friendly plays, enduring classics, magic shows, celebrity comedians and original productions.



"NYC Off-Broadway Week offers access to a wide variety of cutting-edge theater at extraordinary value," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "We invite everyone to celebrate the 10th anniversary of NYC Off-Broadway Week with 2-for-1 tickets at more than 30 shows from February 11 through 24."



The 33 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week winter 2019 are:

· Alice By Heart

· Avenue Q

· Beauty and The Beast

· Blue Man Group

· Boesman and Lena*

· By the Way, Meet Vera Stark*

· The Cake*

· Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State*

· The Dance of Death

· Drunk Shakespeare

· Gazillion Bubble Show

· Gloria: A Life

· God Said This*

· Hurricane Diane*

· If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka*

· The Imbible: A Spirited Jersey Boys

· La Celestina

· Merrily We Roll Along*

· Mies Julie*

· Monday Night Magic

· Musicals in Mufti: Alan Jay Lerner Celebration*

· Naked Boys Singing

· NEWSical The Musical

· The Other Josh Cohen

· Perfect Crime

· The Play That Goes Wrong*

· Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of

Magic and Magic

· The Shadow of a Gunman

· Sistas The Musical

· STOMP

· Superhero*

· History of Drinking

· This One's for the Girls

· We are the Tigers*

*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.



"Off-Broadway provides affordable theater for locals and visitors seeking groundbreaking, innovative performances" said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League. "This winter season marks the 10th anniversary of NYC Off-Broadway Week, made possible by our long-standing partnership with NYC & Company."



Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3 million in revenue through sales; over 85,000 tickets have been sold.

