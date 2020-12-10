NYC Children's Theater Presents MY FIRST NUTCRACKER
My First Nutcracker is an introduction to the classic holiday story you know and love.
This holiday season, NYCCT will present My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, and streamed directly into your home with live special events! In My First Nutcracker, join Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king.
My First Nutcracker is an introduction to the classic holiday story you know and love. The family musical debuted last year to critical-acclaim from The New York Times, Red Tricycle, MommyPoppins, TDF and more and most importantly families.
Starring Claudia Lynn Rightmire - Clara (Returning Cast Member), Corry J. Ethridge - Prince/Nutcracker/Fritz (Returning Cast Member), Mary-Angela Granberry - Mother/Mouse King/et al. (New Cast Member), John Pickup - Drosselmeyer/Cavalier (Returning Cast Member). Directed and choreograped by Melissa Riker, written by Barbara Zinn Krieger, and cinematography by Nick Morgulis.
Monday, December 21st through Sunday, January 10th. Tickets: $25, per family; the show can be streamed as many times as they want during that time period and will come with pre and post show activities. https://nycchildrenstheater.org/show/my-first-nutcracker/.
50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8.
To learn more visit: www.nycchildrenstheater.org.
