NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Tune in on Saturday to watch live!
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!
Next to Normal opened on April 15, 2009 at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 733 performances. Directed by Michael Greif, the musical starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Louis Hobson.
Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis. With provocative lyrics and an electrifying score of more than 30 original songs, Next to Normal shows how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
