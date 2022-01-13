N.C. A&T And NYU Alums to Bring Staged Reading Of WINE IN THE WILDERNESS To Stella Adler

"Wine in the Wilderness," written in 1969 by playwright Alice Childress, challenged preconceived notions about Black women. Today, the play is just as relevant to a whole new generation.

"This particular piece spoke to me. I saw myself and my life in these characters and I want for others to feel that and experience this," said Trejah Bostic, one of the producers and stars of the upcoming staged reading of "Wine in the Wilderness."

The play brilliantly investigates the intersections of race, class and gender and tells a story that delves into the countless ways the Black woman is defined and perceived within her own community, explained Chloe Lutala Mutebi, who will direct the reading.

"I am so honored to direct a play that celebrates Black women for everything we are. By shattering the tropes and stereotypes society has burdened us with for centuries, this play reveals that Black women exist on a spectrum with no ends." Mutebi said.

For Bostic, the play was also an opportunity to cast a full figured woman in the lead role.

"I feel that there is a void that needs to be filled, a normality that needs to make its way into our theater spaces as well as onto our screens. And that is the fact that people who look like me, a plus-sized woman, have these stories to tell as well."

When she approached co-producer Sydney Cusic with her casting suggestion, Cusic was immediately on board.

"The black woman is so often ignored and painted as the "other," the "ugly." This work taps into those biases and reminds audiences that they are simply falsehoods," Cusic said. "The message of this play fits perfectly into today's conversations. When an actor works on this piece, when an artist listens to this work, their humanity is challenged and deepened."

Trejah Bostic, Adeyinka Adebola, Amazouu, Kiará Lauren, and Johnathan Dougan star.

Want to go: A free staged reading of "Wine in the Wilderness" will be held at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 22 at Stella Adler Studio, Theater Two. The address is 65 Broadway.

The event is free, but donations are welcome to offset costs. All Covid protocols will be followed. Masks and proof of Covid-19 vaccine and booster are required.

TICKET LINK https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-in-the-wilderness-staged-reading-tickets-244780714707