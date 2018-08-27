NBC Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt Remembers Craig Zadan

On August 21, the entertainment industry lost one of its brightest producers Craig Zadan. His passing was announced in a statement from Bob Greenblatt who said:

"It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery. On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions - several of them joyous musicals - was taken away so suddenly. Craig's distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business."

Today Greenblatt published a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter sharing memories of his friend and colleague. "He was my friend and kindred spirit in putting musicals on television, and some of the most joyful moments in my life came from working with him - or just watching one of his movies," Greenblatt says.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

Over the course of their career, the two garnered 148 Emmy nominations, six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy Award, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and two Tony Awards.

"I loved everything they did," Greenblatt writes, "I kept hoping we could find a way to work together to explore our mutual love of musicals."

Zadan and Meron are credited with bringing stage and screen musicals back into the mainstream. "Somehow, they were wiling musicals onto network television," says Greenblatt. "And gradually, this genre which had fallen on hard times began to come back to life."

The industry mourns the loss of his exceptional talent and hard work. Zadan passed whilst in the midst of putting together Hair Live to which Greenblatt says, "It's only been a few days and we already miss him...he's there in spirit of course, but damn if we wouldn't rather have him in the rehearsal room with us instead."

Read Bob Greenblatt's full article here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

