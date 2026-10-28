NAMBI E. KELLEY'S FIRST WOMAN PRODUCTIONS Names Resident Artist Collective

First Woman Productions, founded by award-winning playwright, actor, and producer Nambi E. Kelley, has announced the formation of its Resident Artist Collective, welcoming seven accomplished artists as the company expands to a three-production season.

The announcement marks a significant chapter in First Woman's growth, reflecting its commitment not only to producing ambitious theatrical work but also to building a creative home for artists across disciplines. The company's 2026-2027 season includes Pigfoot Mary's Harlem Renaissance, HERO: The Boy from Troy, and Jabari Dreams of Freedom. Together, these productions continue First Woman's mission of bringing stories of Black history, identity, freedom, and resilience to audiences across generations.

As the company grows, First Woman is also expanding its rehearsal presence in New York City to include Queens Theatre, the birthplace of Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, which went on to Broadway. The company will also continue its longstanding relationship with WP Theater, an artistic home with special significance for founder Nambi E. Kelley, who is an alum of the WP Playwrights Lab.

At the heart of this expansion is the newly established Resident Artist Collective, bringing together actors, directors, designers, choreographers, and production professionals whose talents and perspectives will contribute to First Woman's creative future. The Resident Artist Collective represents First Woman's commitment to sustained artistic relationships, bringing together collaborators whose work extends beyond individual productions. With three productions, seven resident artists, and an expanding network of theatrical partnerships, First Woman continues to strengthen its position as an Independent Producing Company dedicated to bringing powerful stories to the stage.

Meet the First Woman Resident Artists

Daniel Carlton

An award-winning playwright, director, actor, storyteller, and teaching artist whose work has appeared on national and international stages. Carlton has directed Jabari Dreams of Freedom and HERO: The Boy from Troy and is the playwright and director of Pigfoot Mary's Harlem Renaissance.

Leo Lei

An award-winning lighting, sound, and projection designer and educator whose work spans theater, concerts, and multimedia performance. His credits include sound and projection design for Jabari Dreams of Freedom at New Victory Theater, Hero The Boy From Troy both national tours, and media design for Chicago Children's Theatre.

Colette Noel

A performing artist, writer, producer, and director originally from the Commonwealth of Dominica. Her theatrical credits include Jabari Dreams of Freedom (national tour and Off-Broadway), Cinderella, and Bring It On. A longtime collaborator with Amas Musical Theatre and member of the Caribbean folk chorale Braata Folk Singers, Noel is pursuing graduate studies in Musical Theatre at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she was accepted into the MFA program with teaching and directing certification.

Jelani Pitcher

An award-winning actor whose theatrical credits include Topdog/Underdog, Our Town, The Mountaintop, and the national tour of Jabari Dreams of Freedom. A graduate of Ithaca College, Pitcher has performed on stages throughout the country.

B. Rafidi

A theater producer and production management professional whose credits include national tours with The Acting Company and stage management for Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet. Rafidi previously served as Production Activities Manager at The Juilliard School's Center for Innovation in the Arts.

Dre Robinson

A Chicago-based production manager and theater professional whose work includes collaborations with Goodman Theatre, Black Ensemble Theater, Second City, and Congo Square Theatre. His experience encompasses theatrical production, international touring, and large-scale live events.

Aaron Thomas

A New York City-based dancer, choreographer, and teaching artist with experience in hip-hop, jazz, modern, ballet, and West African dance. Thomas is a teaching artist with Alvin Ailey's Arts in Education & Community Programs and has performed in productions and events for BET, MTV, and VH1.

About First Woman Productions

Founded by award-winning playwright, actor, and producer Nambi E. Kelley, First Woman Productions develops and produces theatrical work that centers historically underrepresented voices, celebrates cultural legacy, and engages audiences across generations. Through original productions, national touring, and artistic collaboration, First Woman is committed to creating transformative storytelling experiences.

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