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Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA

The evening celebrated former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger.

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The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) just hosted its third annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA, presented by BNY, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City. Celebrating former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger as the 2026 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE, the evening gathered many of Iger’s longtime collaborators and Disney legends to pay tribute to his historic impact on culture throughout the decades.

The evening mixed together special musical performances, tributes, and even a cameo from Mickey Mouse himself to tell Iger’s story: his roots in Brooklyn and Oceanside, NY, and serving as a local weatherman in Ithaca before joining ABC in 1974, where he launched a storied career that would eventually see him rise to lead one of the world's most iconic entertainment companies. 

Iger’s tenure at Disney was defined by unprecedented growth through landmark acquisitions and blockbuster films, global expansion of the Disney brand, and innovation that has positioned Disney as an industry leader. Through it all, his support for New York remained, including spearheading the development of Disney’s Lower Manhattan headquarters, which stands today as the Robert A. Iger building. Iger also supported efforts to rebuild lower Manhattan following the attacks on September 11 and currently serves on the board of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The show included appearances and performances by Ariana DeBose, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, David Muir, Josh D’Amaro, Michael R. Bloomberg (Chairman, PAC NYC), Nick Jonas, Robin Roberts, Rufus Wainwright, and Samara Joy, in addition to a duet of “One Last Time” from Hamilton and a medley of hits from some of Disney’s theatrical productions including Newsies, The Greatest Showman, Aladdin, and Frozen

Check out photos and watch highlights from the show here!

Credit: Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Justin Paul, Benj Pasek

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Justin Paul, Benj Pasek

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Josh D'Amaro

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Jayee Koffey

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Michael Bloomberg

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Samara Joy

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Nick Jonas

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Rufus Wainwright

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Michael Bloomberg

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Andy Karl

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Noah Wolfe

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Robin Roberts

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA Image


Mickey Mouse, Bob Iger, Austin Scott, Mike Bloomberg, Noah Wolfe, Andy Karl, Nick Jonas, Rufus Wainwright, Bradley Gibson, Anastacia McCleskey, Charissa Hogeland, Adam Jacobs, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Jiminy Cricket, and cast



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