Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA





The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) just hosted its third annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA, presented by BNY, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City. Celebrating former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger as the 2026 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE, the evening gathered many of Iger’s longtime collaborators and Disney legends to pay tribute to his historic impact on culture throughout the decades.

The evening mixed together special musical performances, tributes, and even a cameo from Mickey Mouse himself to tell Iger’s story: his roots in Brooklyn and Oceanside, NY, and serving as a local weatherman in Ithaca before joining ABC in 1974, where he launched a storied career that would eventually see him rise to lead one of the world's most iconic entertainment companies.

Iger’s tenure at Disney was defined by unprecedented growth through landmark acquisitions and blockbuster films, global expansion of the Disney brand, and innovation that has positioned Disney as an industry leader. Through it all, his support for New York remained, including spearheading the development of Disney’s Lower Manhattan headquarters, which stands today as the Robert A. Iger building. Iger also supported efforts to rebuild lower Manhattan following the attacks on September 11 and currently serves on the board of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The show included appearances and performances by Ariana DeBose, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, David Muir, Josh D’Amaro, Michael R. Bloomberg (Chairman, PAC NYC), Nick Jonas, Robin Roberts, Rufus Wainwright, and Samara Joy, in addition to a duet of “One Last Time” from Hamilton and a medley of hits from some of Disney’s theatrical productions including Newsies, The Greatest Showman, Aladdin, and Frozen.

Check out photos and watch highlights from the show here!

Credit: Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center



Justin Paul, Benj Pasek



Justin Paul, Benj Pasek



Josh D'Amaro



Jayee Koffey



Michael Bloomberg



Samara Joy



Nick Jonas



Rufus Wainwright



Michael Bloomberg



Andy Karl



Noah Wolfe



Robin Roberts



Mickey Mouse, Bob Iger, Austin Scott, Mike Bloomberg, Noah Wolfe, Andy Karl, Nick Jonas, Rufus Wainwright, Bradley Gibson, Anastacia McCleskey, Charissa Hogeland, Adam Jacobs, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Jiminy Cricket, and cast

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 08 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone