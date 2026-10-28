Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose & More Perform at PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA
The evening celebrated former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger.
The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) just hosted its third annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE GALA, presented by BNY, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City. Celebrating former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger as the 2026 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE, the evening gathered many of Iger’s longtime collaborators and Disney legends to pay tribute to his historic impact on culture throughout the decades.
The evening mixed together special musical performances, tributes, and even a cameo from Mickey Mouse himself to tell Iger’s story: his roots in Brooklyn and Oceanside, NY, and serving as a local weatherman in Ithaca before joining ABC in 1974, where he launched a storied career that would eventually see him rise to lead one of the world's most iconic entertainment companies.
Iger’s tenure at Disney was defined by unprecedented growth through landmark acquisitions and blockbuster films, global expansion of the Disney brand, and innovation that has positioned Disney as an industry leader. Through it all, his support for New York remained, including spearheading the development of Disney’s Lower Manhattan headquarters, which stands today as the Robert A. Iger building. Iger also supported efforts to rebuild lower Manhattan following the attacks on September 11 and currently serves on the board of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
The show included appearances and performances by Ariana DeBose, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, David Muir, Josh D’Amaro, Michael R. Bloomberg (Chairman, PAC NYC), Nick Jonas, Robin Roberts, Rufus Wainwright, and Samara Joy, in addition to a duet of “One Last Time” from Hamilton and a medley of hits from some of Disney’s theatrical productions including Newsies, The Greatest Showman, Aladdin, and Frozen.
Check out photos and watch highlights from the show here!
Credit: Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center
Josh D'Amaro
Jayee Koffey
Samara Joy
Noah Wolfe
Robin Roberts
Mickey Mouse, Bob Iger, Austin Scott, Mike Bloomberg, Noah Wolfe, Andy Karl, Nick Jonas, Rufus Wainwright, Bradley Gibson, Anastacia McCleskey, Charissa Hogeland, Adam Jacobs, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Jiminy Cricket, and cast
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