DÍA DE MUERTOS to Return to Queens Theater with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will return to Queens Theatre with its full-length production Día de Muertos, with public performances set for October 17-18, 2026.

Inspired by one of Mexico's most cherished traditions, Día de Muertos uses Mexican folkloric dance, contemporary movement and live music to tell a story of family, remembrance and the enduring connections between the living and the departed.

The production features original choreography, traditional costumes and the iconic figure of La Catrina. Designed as a family-friendly experience, the performance draws on Mexican cultural traditions while using theatrical storytelling to explore the symbolism and meaning surrounding Día de Muertos.

Before each performance, audiences can explore immersive art installations throughout Queens Theatre inspired by Día de Muertos, the streets of Oaxaca and the waterways of Xochimilco in Mexico City. The pre-show experience will also include an altar and community offerings.

Performance Schedule

Public performances will take place Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The engagement will continue with four school-time performances on October 19 and 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. These performances will feature excerpts from the full production alongside dancers, musicians and interactive narration designed to introduce New York City students to Día de Muertos.

Schools interested in attending can contact Queens Theatre's Director of Education, Richard Hinojosa.

About Día de Muertos

Calpulli's Día de Muertos transforms the tradition into a theatrical event combining folkloric and contemporary storytelling, dance and live music. The original story was written by former Artistic Director Alberto Lopez Herrera, Roberto Lara, Grisel Pren Monje, Gabriela Garcia and Juan Castaño.

Founded in 2003, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company celebrates Mexican and Mexican-American cultural heritage through dance-based programming with live music. The company has performed internationally and combines traditional forms with contemporary performance and community engagement.

Día de Muertos will be presented at Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Ave. S. in Corona, New York. Tickets and additional information are available through the Queens Theatre box office at (718) 760-0064.

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