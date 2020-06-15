'Musical Theatre Is Home' Says Contestant Molly Dubner - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Molly Dubner, a 2022 graduate of Minisink Valley High School, has been having a lot of fun in Next on Stage!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

It was a wonderful opportunity to perform during quarantine, especially after the cancellation of my school show. I really liked that I could sing and possibly help my charity which is very important to me.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

Last year, I went to see My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center. It was so beautiful. Eliza was being portrayed by Kerstin Anderson, the understudy. I knew Kerstin from the Forestburgh Playhouse, so I got to go backstage, walk on the set, and wear Eliza's hat from the races. It was incredible.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is home. Everything just makes sense. I can be myself; I can be with my friends. Life can actually be a musical and no one thinks it's strange.

