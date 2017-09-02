Musical Director and Arranger Danny Holgate Passes Away

Sep. 2, 2017  

Musical Director and Arranger Danny Holgate Passes Away

Broadway musical master Danny Holgate has passed away.

With a career spanning almost 50 years, Holgate is well known as the music orchestrator and arranger of an all-black revival of GUYS AND DOLLS. He also worked as musical director and arranger on BUBBLING BROWN SUGAR and EUBIE!

Holgate most recently worked as the music arranger on the 2007 off-Broadway production of THREE MO' TENORS.

Holgate's additional credits include: Louis (Musical Director), It's So Nice to be Civilized (Associate Producer, Orchestrator), Daddy Goodness (Music Arrangements), Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (Music Arrangements), Rainbow Jones (Musical Director, Orchestrator), and Storyville (Orchestrater, Arranger).

