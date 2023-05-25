Mischief Launch a New Series of Their Podcast MISCHIEF MAKERS With New Host Charlie Russell

Five new episodes will be released throughout Summer 2023 and will be recorded live in New York City and Los Angeles.

Mischief has announced the release of a brand new series of their podcast MISCHIEF MAKERS hosted by original Mischief member Charlie Russell who will help us discover everything (well almost) about Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Five new episodes will be released throughout Summer 2023 and will be recorded live in New York City and Los Angeles.

Episode 1 of the new season will be available on Saturday 27 May across all podcast streaming platforms. Listen to Peter Pan Goes Wrong original cast members Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit discuss returning to the show, performing on Broadway, working with Neil Patrick Harris, and why this show is one of their favourites.

MISCHIEF MAKERS delves into the hilarious world of Mischief on stage and screen to find out what makes it so mischievous! The podcast launched in 2020 during lockdown with original host Dave Hearn, giving Mischief fans an insight into how a Mischief production is created from the people behind the comedy.

Charlie Russell commented: 'To be in New York on Broadway with Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a bit like a magical fairy-tale in itself, and of course, a privilege. Getting to host the MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast and document some of this adventure is the cherry on top! Or should I say acorn?'

Find the latest episode, and all previous episodes of the MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast at MischiefComedy.com.

Also available on most podcast streaming platforms.

iTunes                   www.podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/mischief-makers/id1510816537

Spotify                  www.open.spotify.com/show/3kai8iwvYDR6wZVou6c4Tr'si=da5cc83fd1234c4f

Amazon                www.amzn.eu/d/bLjAkPe

MISCHIEF MAKERS: Peter Pan Goes Wrong

EPISODE 1 | Broadway Rehearsals

Join our original company members Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit as they talk about returning to Peter Pan Goes Wrong, working with Neil Patrick Harris, and why this show is one of their favourites.

Available Saturday 27 May 2023



