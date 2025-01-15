Miller Theatre Concludes Its 2024-25 Jazz Series With Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2024-25 Jazz series with Rudresh Mahanthappa: Hero Trio. The premier alto saxophonist returns to Miller with a program inspired by some of his greatest influences

Taking place on Saturday, March 1, 7:30PM at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street). Tickets starting at $25; Students with valid ID starting at $10.

Alto-saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa returns with longtime collaborators François Moutin on bass and Rudy Royston on drums, with music that pays tribute to his greatest influences.

From the iconic sounds of Charlie Parker and John Coltrane to the soulful melodies of Stevie Wonder and Johnny Cash, Mahanthappa's musical style blends a profound appreciation of the past with the vibrant rhythms of the present.

Artists:

Rudresh Mahanthappa, saxophone

François Moutin, bass

Rudy Royston, drums