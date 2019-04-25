Mike Birbiglia Will Host the 2019 Lortel Awards

Previous Lucille Lortel Award winner and multiple nominee, Mike Birbiglia, has been announced as host of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards, set to take place Sunday, May 5, at the NYU Skirball Center. Birbiglia's recent solo show, The New One, started at the Cherry Lane Theatre and moved to the Cort Theatre on Broadway. In addition to a Lortel Award nomination, the show has also been nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Birbiglia steps in for previously announced host, Wayne Brady, who had a scheduling conflict.

Presenters so far confirmed to appear at this year's show include Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Reeve Carney, Jeff Daniels, Jeremy O. Harris, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Tim Blake Nelson, Patrick Page, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Alice Ripley, Will Roland, Stephanie Styles, Sergio Trujillo, and Brandon Uranowitz, with many more still to be confirmed.

As always, members of the general public are welcome to attend the Lucille Lortel Awards. Public tickets are $75.00 and will be available starting April 3, via phone at 212-998-4941, online at www.nyuskirball.org and in person at the Skirball Center's Shagan Box Office (556 LaGuardia Pl.) from Tuesday - Saturday from 12 - 6 PM, up until two hours before showtime.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director and actor. He's a four-time Lucille Lortel nominee for his shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, which started at the Cherry Lane Theatre and moved to the Cort Theatre on Broadway. My Girlfriend's Boyfriend won the Lucille Lortel Award in 2011.

In addition to performing live, Mike is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Mike's book Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. As an actor, Mike has appeared on "Inside Amy Schumer," HBO's "Girls" and "Broad City," as well as in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars and Popstar. He plays the role of Danny Pearson on "Orange Is the New Black" and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime's "Billions." He is a contributor to "This American Life" on public radio. In 2017, Mike was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.

