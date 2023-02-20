Midamerica Productions Announces 40th Anniversary Concert Season at Carnegie Hall Featuring Premieres & More

MidAmerica Productions has announced programming for its 2023 season at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, marking the 40th anniversary for the company and one of the longest tenures (over 1,000 concerts as a presenter) at Carnegie Hall.

Programming highlights include the US premiere of TARANTO: A Cathedral Triptych by John Rutter on May 29th. The work tells the story of Saint Cataldo, a 7th-century Irish monk who was shipwrecked off the coast of Southern Italy returning from a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. He was rescued and brought to shore and liked Taranto so much that he never returned to Ireland. After his death, the people of Taranto, Puglia built the cathedral in his honor and he was declared a saint.

Easter Sunday includes the New York premiere of Pre-existing Condition by Director of Choral Activities at the University of Arkansas Stephen Caldwell. An emotional five-movement work for chorus, piano, flute, marimba, and percussion, composed following the experience of caring for a newborn son born with seven heart conditions.

June 2023 will bring the world premiere of Swedish composer Anders Edenroth's Lionteeth (Excerpts) written for the occasion of this concert. The piece will explore the nature and beauty of four flowers; the Sunflower, the Anemone, the Lotus, and the Dandelion. The Dandelion (or Dent-de-lion in French) gets its name from the shape of its green leaves that look like the teeth of a lion.

When asked how he feels about this ruby anniversary season, General Director and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International Peter Tiiboris states, "I began as many of us did, pursuing a career in academia, but after some 10 years as a professor, I sought bigger challenges, and the only place I felt I could do this was in New York City. I moved there in 1983, founded MidAmerica Productions, and established a formula for concert presentation that hadn't been tried before, which turned out to be very successful. All that followed was a consequence of that move. I am thrilled and overjoyed to continue presenting concerts all these years later."

2023 MidAmerica Season Overview

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Verdi and Gjeilo

MidAmerica Productions' 40th season kicks off with Giuseppe Verdi's Messa da requiem, conducted by Cailin Marcel Manson and Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass led by Bryson Mortensen with the New England Symphonic Ensemble. Experienced American choruses hail from Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Minnesota.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Bach, Caldwell and Powell

MidAmerica Productions continues its 40th season with composer/conductor Stephen Caldwell's moving choral work Pre-Existing Condition and D'Walla Simmons-Burke conducting Rosephanye Powell's riveting The Cry of Jeremiah with the New England Symphonic Ensemble and distinguished soloists. Choruses hail from around the globe. Homestead and Shorewood Chamber Orchestra complete the program under the shared baton of Directors Karen Frink and John Emanuelson.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Lauridsen, Vaughan Williams, and Borodin

Buddy James conducts Morton Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, Jason Iannuzzi conducts Williams' Serenade to Music, and Anthony Sears conducts Borodin's Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor. Choruses from around the country perform with the New England Symphonic Ensemble and distinguished soloists. The Carolina Youth Symphony completes the afternoon program under Leslie Hicken.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Orff, Rutter, and Hailstork

Jill Burleson Burgett conducts Orff's Carmina Burana, Pamela McDermott conducts John Rutter's Gloria, and Kristofer Sanchack conducts Adolphus Hailstork's I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes. Performing with the New England Symphonic Ensemble are several distinguished soloists and choruses from Alabama, Virginia, New Jersey, and Colorado.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Tchaikovsky, Aitken, and Pergolesi

Paul A. Aitken conducts his Songs of Promise and Peace on the same stage where the work made its New York premiere in 2010, and Francis Bardot conducts Pergolesi's Stabat Mater. Peter Tiboris returns to conduct the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E Minor and Mozart's Ave verum corpus, K. 618. Choruses hail from several states across the country.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: An Evening of Choral Classics

Conductors Joel Tranquilla, Adam Luebke, and Daniel Jackson lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble and esteemed choirs from the US and Canada in an evening of choral works from Vivaldi, Vaughan Williams, Martini, and more. MidAmerica Productions' founder and general music director Peter Tiboris conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major "Eroica" and Mozart's Ave verum corpus, K. 618.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of John Rutter and Clif Hardin

Jennifer Rodgers leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble, chorus, and soloists in the New York premiere of Clif Hardin's Requiem. John Rutter conducts the New York Premiere of TARANTO: A Cathedral Triptych as well as his Requiem and Te Deum in his 107th concert at Carnegie Hall with MidAmerica Productions. Esteemed choruses hail from around the country.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Vivaldi, Fauré, Mozart, and More

Carmen Florez-Mansi leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble with chorus in Rutter's Gloria, Jeffrey Webb conducts Vivaldi's Magnificat, and Tram Sparks conducts Fauré's Requiem in D Minor. MidAmerica Productions' founder and general music director Peter Tiboris conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92, and Mozart's Ave verum corpus, K. 618.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Garcia, Jenkins, and More

Mark A. Boyle leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Garcia's Missa de Requiem, Wendi Dicken conducts Leavitt's Bound For Glory, Renee Wilson-Wicker conducts Jenkins' Te Deum, Kira Omelchenko conducts excerpts from Gjeilo's Dreamweaver, and composer/conductor Jim Taylor leads the choir and orchestra in his Cambridge Songs Suite No. 1. Choruses hail from all over the country.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Forrest, Runestad, Ray, and More

Warren Cook conducts Dan Forrest's Requiem For The Living, Erin Plisco conducts Jake Runestad's Into The Light, and Jeffrey Cobb conducts Brahms' Schicksalslied. Maria Ellis leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble, chorus, and distinguished soloists in Ray's Gospel Mass.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: Gospel and More

Conductors Byron Smith and Clark Joseph lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble, chorus, and soloists in an evening of Gospel music, featuring arrangements of I Want Jesus, Make a Way, Trust in the Lord, Jesus is a Rock, and more. Jeanne Wohlgamuth conducts a treble choir in works by Stephen Paulus, Kim Andre Arnesen, Paul Basler, and more. Ryan Holder conducts the world premiere of Anders Edenroth's Lionteeth (Excerpts), Cvetozar Vutev conducts Imant Raminsh's Missa Brevis.

New England Symphonic Ensemble: The Music of Tchaikovsky Poulenc, and More

Jeremy Tucker leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble, chorus, and soloists in an evening of traditional patriotic American music. Phillip Morrow conducts Poulenc's Gloria and MidAmerica Productions' founder and general music director Peter Tiboris conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F Minor and Mozart's Ave verum corpus, K. 618.

TICKETS FROM $50

All tickets go on sale to the general public 90 days prior to the concert date via Carnegie Hall.

For single tickets call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or visit carnegiehall.org

Box Office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue

For group sales of 10 or more, contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212-903-9705.

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York.

For 40 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with 98 World Premieres, 38 United States Premieres, and 121 New York Premieres.

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in countries throughout the world, including Greece, England, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Mexico.