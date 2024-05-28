MidAmerica Production, Inc. Will Celebrate 700th Performance at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MidAmerica Productions, Inc. has announced a milestone in its forty year history. On June 16th, 2024, MidAmerica Productions, Inc. will present its 700th performance at the iconic Carnegie Hall.

"We are thrilled to mark our 700th performance at Carnegie Hall, a venue that has served as a beacon of artistic excellence for generations," said Peter Tiboris, General Director, and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International.

To commemorate this historic occasion, MidAmerica Productions, Inc. has curated a special concert program that showcases the diversity and richness of the choral tradition. The performance will feature the New England Symphonic Ensemble, acclaimed soloists, choirs, and esteemed conductors, promising an evening of musical celebration. The program includes:

Dvořák's Serenade for Strings, Op. 22, and Strauss' Metamorphosen, TrV 290, conducted by Alessandro Tirotta with the New England Symphonic Ensemble

"A Journey Through The Nourishment Cycle" with Jordan Lee and Chris Hansen as conductors, and the participating choruses include Chromatica, Greensboro, NC (Jordan Lee, Director) and Ragsdale Chorus, Jamestown, NC (Marcus Young, Director)

Durante's Magnificat a 4 in B-flat major and Thomas Yackley / Thomas Gorman's Scenes From A Life, conducted by Thomas Yackley featuring acclaimed soloists Jordan Bowman (soprano), Devony Smith (mezzo-soprano), Victor Starsky (tenor), and Eric Lindsey (bass), with the participating choruses: Alpharetta and Milton Alumni Chorus, Alpharetta, GA (Thomas Yackley, Director), Alpharetta Community Chorus, Alpharetta, GA (Thomas & Robin Yackley, Directors) and Dublin High School Choir, Dublin, CA (Claire Yackley, Director)

TICKETS FROM $25

For single tickets call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or visit carnegiehall.org. The Box Office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For group sales of 10 or more, contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212-903-9705.

ABOUT MIDAMERICA PRODUCTIONS AND MIDAM INTERNATIONAL

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York. According to Kathleen Sabogal, archives and museum director for the Carnegie Hall Corporation, "MidAmerica Productions is the most prolific presenter of choral concerts in the history of Carnegie Hall" dating back to May 5, 1891, at the opening of the hall when Tchaikovsky conducted the first concert.

For more than 40 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with over 1,480 Concerts Worldwide (1,145 in New York), 92 World Premieres, 22 US Premieres, 100 NY Premieres and 3,610 Choral Ensembles.

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in countries throughout the world, including Greece, England, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Mexico.