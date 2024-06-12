Michael Iskander to Play David in Upcoming Prime Biblical Drama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Variety has reported that Michael Iskander, who made his Broadway debut in Kimberly Akimbo, will be playing the Biblical role of David in the Prime Video series House of David.

The drama "tells the story of the ascent of biblical icon, David, who eventually becomes the most famous king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. For one leader to rise, another must fall.”

Director Jon Erwin commented on the casting, saying “‘House of David’ is our telling of a 3,000-year-old hero’s journey, and it all starts with our David, Michael Iskander. Finding Michael and getting to work with him has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Our entire cast is incredible, and I can’t wait for a global audience to get to know them the way I do.”

In the series, Iskander will be joined by Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as his wife Queen Ahinoam, Samuel Lang as Samuel, and Martyn Ford as Goliath.

Other cast members include Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, and Ashraf Barhom.

House of David is executive produced by Erwin, Jonathan Walker, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Mike Frislev. It is currently in production in Greece.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas