Micaela Diamond to Star in Jenny Lester Directorial Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Micaela Diamond has signed on for her next screen project. According to Deadline, The Cher Show star will appear in the independent film Our Bodies & Other Shames, directed by Jenny Lester in her directorial debut. Other cast members include Gideon Adlon and Alyssa Reiner. The script is by Malka Wallick.

The story revolves around three childhood friends who, after one is diagnosed with breast cancer, reunite as adults for a sleepover in their old Brooklyn stomping grounds. Over the course of the evening, they reflect on their past lives and all the baggage of returning home. According to producers, the film “transports us to a world where friendship is the religion and The Spice Girls are the prayer.” Production on the film recently wrapped in Brooklyn.

Micaela Diamond recently starred as Fritz in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are and Lucille Frank in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade in 2023. She made her Broadway debut as ‘Babe’ – the youngest Cher – in The Cher Show. She recently appeared in both The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and Leanord Bernstein’s opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Row, and Ethan Coen’s A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles. Television and film include NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” Peggy in Tick, Tick… Boom, and Sister Megan in Grotesquerie.