Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents SONGS OF LOVE AND HOPE
Melodia Women's Choir presents Songs of Love & Hope. An evening of music to warm the heart and share hope.
Melodia brings listeners music of warmth and reflection in a special virtual program led by Artistic Director Cynthia Powell, featuring a choral performance by Melodia, special solo presentations by Melodia singers, and rare archival concert footage.
Join us as we revisit beloved music from the likes of John Rutter, Naila Aziz, Antonio Vivaldi, and Sergei Rachmaninoff, and debut a new virtual performance of "The Rose" from composer Ola Gjeilo, set to the peom by Christina Rossetti. There will be new solo performances from Melodia singers, as well as spoken word from actress Alinca Hamilton.
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm (EST) via Zoom. EVENTBRITE, pay-what-you-can; suggested donation of $10.
PERFORMERS: Cynthia Powell, conductor; Taisiya Pushkar, piano; Emilie-Anne Gendron & Clara Kim, violins; Stephanie Griffin, viola; Laura Andrade, cello; Alinca Hamilton, spoken word performance; and Melodian soloists: Lauran D'Imperio, Michelle Ammirati, Blessing Agunwamba, Colleen Christi Willett, Rachel Wifall, Larissa Flint, and Steff Lyon
