Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Tory Hatcher Feels Safe and At Home in the Theatre

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I was in a production of A Chorus Line, it was a very fun and rewarding process but also long and challenging. On opening night, our first show with an audience and full production, the whole cast NAILED the finale "One Singular Sensation". When we all hit the famous hand on hip and hat pose on "ONE", there was a feeling of overwhelming joy and pride absolutely RADIATING from the cast. I may have even cried a little, happy tears of course! But I will never ever forget that moment, it's quite literally a "golden" memory!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

It has been my number one source of happiness and inspiration for as long as I can remember. I've been in dance and theatre my entire life, I attended an arts high school and now I major in Musical Theatre at AMDA. Just being near a theatre is enough to make my heart glow. I feel safe and at home in theaters and dance studios, they're my favorite place in the whole world and I spend as much time in them as humanely possible!

What charity did you pick and why?

The International Child Art Foundation. I chose this charity because my entire life and future was so heavily impacted by the arts from a very young age, and I want all young people to have the same opportunities for self discovery as I have been so lucky to have. Almost every time I have to write an essay or report on a topic I'm passionate about, it's funding for the teaching of art to young people. All art, whether it be visual, musical theatre, dance, instrumental, is SO extremely important to the development process and to self discovery, but it's always put behind other things that are considered "more important" when it comes to funding. I would love to help in any way I can to bring the cultivation of creativity to young people all across the world. The ICAF helps to find and bring arts to communities who otherwise would not have access to them, and they do have a support/donation page on their website icaf.org!

