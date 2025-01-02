Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Emersyn Hunt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Emersyn Hunt from Rocklin, California.

What do you love the most about performing?

My favorite part of performing is losing myself in the music & story. When I’m on stage, all the stress and anxiety of life fades away. I feel most content and confident in the moments when I’m bringing joy and happiness to people in the audience.

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

Elle Woods - Elle is a comedic yet vulnerable role. I would love the challenge as an actress of showing her transformation throughout the show.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Cassie March, my local community theatre director and choreographer, which I have grown to have a deep connection with over the years, not only challenges me to be my best self but also pushes me beyond what I think I am capable of.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I’m a HUGE Michael Jackson fan. I’ve been a fan of his music and performances since I was 2 years old and even insisted on dressing up as him for Halloween when I was 3!

Watch Emersyn's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: