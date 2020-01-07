Meet the Cast of MJ The Musical, Including Ephraim Sykes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, and More!

Don't stop 'til you get enough! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, MJ the Musical is set to begin Broadway previews this July with Ephraim Sykes playing the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. To get ready to see the iconic star's story and artistry come to the Great White Way, we're getting to know the show's cast members including Sykes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, and more. Check it all out below!

Preview performances will begin on Monday, July 6th, with Opening Night set for Thursday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City. As previously announced, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top- selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Ephraim is a Tony nominee for his performance as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. He made his Broadway debut in The Little Mermaid in 2008 and has also appeared on Broadway in Memphis, Motown, Newsies, and Hamilton. He also played Benny in the Off-Broadway revival of Rent at New World Stages in 2011. He was also seen on television as Seaweed J. Stubbs in NBC's Hairspray Live!

Quentin last appeared on Broadway as Agwe in 2017's Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. He made his Broadway debut as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the 2009 revival of Ragtime and was later seen in the 2016 Broadway revival of Cats as Old Deuteronomy. His other New York credits include The Secret Garden and NY City Center's productions of A New Brain and Lost In The Stars. He also appeared on the national tours of Memphis, The Color Purple, and The Lion King.

Whitney was an original Broadway cast member of The Bridges of Madison County playing the role of Marian/Chiara, as well as understudying the role of Francesca. She has also been seen on the national tours of Happy Days and Whistle Down The Wind. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Fantasticks, Ordinary Days, Superhero, and Himself and Nora. She has been seen regionally in The Bridges of Madison County, Light in the Piazza, Fly By Night, Diner, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and To The Lighthouse.

Gabriel was seen in the Chicago premiere of You Got Older, as well as Lincoln Center Theater's Off-Broadway production of Blood and Gifts. He has been seen regionally in Working, Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Then, Richard III, Arabian Nights, Our Lady of the Underpass, Short Shakespeare' s A Midsummer Night' s Dream, and Esperanza Rising. His film and television credits include Man of Steel, Chicago Code, and Boss.

Antoine last appeared on Broadway in the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Carousel, where he appeared in the ensemble and understudied the role of Billy Bigelow. His other Broadway credits include Memphis, The Color Purple, and Miss Saigon. He has also been seen on the national tours of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and Cats. His regional credits include Les Miserables, Big River, Ragtime, Rent, and Oklahoma.

Joey was last seen on Broadway in A Bronx Tale as Rudy the Voice. He has also been seen in the Broadway productions of Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Drowsy Chaperone, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Nice Work If You Can Get It. He also appeared on the national tours of Anything Goes, Happy Days, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. His Off-Broadway credits include Carmelina, Saturday Night, and Summer of '42.





