Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 10!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 10 of Next on Stage in the college category.
After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.
Aisa Feratovic - Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen
Charlotte Odusanya - Stay with Me from Into the Woods
David Carver - Being Alive from Company
Jamishay Cammann - When He Sees Me from Waitress
Kodiak Thompson - Noel's Lament from Ride the Cyclone
Mia Cherise Hall - Our Lady of the Underground from Hadestown
Nate Garner - Til I Hear You Sing from Love Never Dies
Remi Mark - I'm Not Waiting by Andrew Lippa
Tory Vagasy - Making Good from Wicked
Ty-Gabriel Jones - I Miss the Mountains from Next to Normal
And the judges saved...
Tory Hatcher - Thank Goodness from Wicked
Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, Courtney Reed, and Lesli Margherita, saved Tory Hatcher!