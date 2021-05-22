Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 10!

You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 10 of Next on Stage in the college category.

May. 22, 2021  

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 10 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Aisa Feratovic - Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen

Charlotte Odusanya - Stay with Me from Into the Woods

David Carver - Being Alive from Company

Jamishay Cammann - When He Sees Me from Waitress

Kodiak Thompson - Noel's Lament from Ride the Cyclone

Mia Cherise Hall - Our Lady of the Underground from Hadestown

Nate Garner - Til I Hear You Sing from Love Never Dies

Remi Mark - I'm Not Waiting by Andrew Lippa

Tory Vagasy - Making Good from Wicked

Ty-Gabriel Jones - I Miss the Mountains from Next to Normal

And the judges saved...

Tory Hatcher - Thank Goodness from Wicked

Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, Courtney Reed, and Lesli Margherita, saved Tory Hatcher!


