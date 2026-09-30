Sandra Hüller Teases NYC Stage Debut - 'We’re Working On It'
In 2026, Hüller appeared in Project Hail Mary, Fatherland, and Digger.
Sandra Hüller has had a big year on screen, already starring in Project Hail Mary, Fatherland, and Digger. Could a stint on the stage be next? In a recent interview with The Contending, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that a role on Broadway might be in her future.
“Yeah, actually, we’re working on it. I can’t say anything about [it yet] but we’re trying to find something, because obviously I would love to explore that field here (in New York).”
Hüller is an acclaimed German actress whose work has earned her two Silver Bears and a César Award, as well as nominations for an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.
Hüller first gained widespread attention for her performance in the 2006 drama Requiem, which earned her the Silver Bear for Best Actress. She later starred in the acclaimed 2016 comedy Toni Erdmann before reaching a wider international audience in 2023 with two celebrated films, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. Her performance in Anatomy of a Fall earned her the César Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination. In 2026, Hüller appeared in Project Hail Mary, Fatherland, and Digger, and earned her second Silver Bear for her performance in Rose.
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