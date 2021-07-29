Matthew Broderick, Christie Brinkley and More to Star in CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at Southampton Arts Center

Southampton Arts Center will present the acclaimed international comedy Broadway sensation Celebrity Autobiography for one night only with an all-star cast including Christie Brinkley, Matthew Broderick, Susan Lucci, and Ralph Macchio. Created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, who will both be performing, the show features stars acting out hilarious passages from other stars' memoirs. Celebrity Autobiography's 2021 Hamptons performance will take place on SAC's West Lawn on Sunday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. Information and tickets can be found at southamptonartscenter.org/live.

"It probably goes without saying that we could all use a laugh following last year," shares SAC executive director Tom Dunn. "I've been a fan of Celebrity Autobiography for years and could not be more excited to host this fantastic show with performers that are hilarious in their own right, and also have special ties to the East End. And I, for one, am very much looking forward to hearing why Justin Bieber got stuck in the trunk of a car."

Celebrity Autobiography has been critically acclaimed around the world from the United States to London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and an engagement on Broadway. The show originally opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers to tips from the Kardashians to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, told from all sides. What is remarkable and hilarious is that everything on stage is performed "in their own words."

Celebrity Autobiography performers have included Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Rob Reiner, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Colin Jost, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale, Maya Rudolph, Joy Reid, Debbie Harry, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, Whoopi Goldberg Tracee Ellis Ross, John Goodman, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Lily Tomlin, Sherri Shepherd, Fred Armisen, Cecily Strong, Lewis Black, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Cumming, Laraine Newman, Ray Romano, Rita Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rachel Dratch, John Cho, Marty Short, John Leguizamo, Carol Kane, Rosie Perez, Will Forte, Fisher Stevens, and more.

Tickets are available for $65 (limited availability), $85, and $105 (premium, limited availability). More information and tickets can be found at southamptonartscenter.org/live.