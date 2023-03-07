Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway This Summer

Little Shop of Horrors' current Seymour, Tony-winner Matt Doyle will depart Skid Row this summer. Doyle, who was originally scheduled to leave the show on April 30, will now exit the production on July 16.

According to an Instagram story posted to Doyle's personal account, the star will depart the production for a new project, details of which are not currently available.

Doyle's co-star Maude Apatow recently extended her run in the show through April 30.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Matt Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Featured Actor in a Musical' for his groundbreaking performance as 'Jamie' in the 2021 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. He additionally won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance. He has previously starred on Broadway in the Tony-winning Musicals The Book of Mormon (as 'Elder Price') and Spring Awakening; 'Best Play' winner War Horse; and Bye Bye Birdie. Regionally, he starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego; and played 'Melchoir' in the national tour of Spring Awakening. His Off-Broadway and regional credits include Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland. On screen, he has appeared on CBS's "The Code", the original "Gossip Girl", the indie feature Private Romeo, and the short film The Albatross Cafe. Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City.