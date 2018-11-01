Martha Plimpton, Christine Ebersole, Megan Mullally, and More to Feature in Lincoln Center's 2019 Season of American Songbook

Today, Lincoln Center has announced the 20th season of American Songbook, celebrating the ever-expanding American musical canon from January 30 to March 4, 2019. This year's 15-concert series includes legendary songwriters, contemporary storytellers and interpreters of song, and musical projects by multitalented performers pushing the boundaries of pop, alternative, soul, folk, musical theater, jazz, and more.

Beginning the season in true Broadway spirit is fan favorite Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), taking audiences on a personal and professional journey with classic show tunes, pop hits, and graceful, energetic dance numbers. The classically trained and effortlessly charming Jose Llana (The King and I) returns to American Songbook four years after his sold-out appearance at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse; and Broadway royalty Christine Ebersole brings her unforgettable voice and award-winning talent to Alice Tully Hall with a specially created show, directed by Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Some of music's most influential songwriters are centerpieces throughout the season, including the legendary Desmond Child. The multi-platinum songwriter, with more than eighty Top 40 songs to his name, recreates his most beloved hits, from '80s rock classics to Latin crossover phenomena. Martha Plimpton: All the Presidents Mann uses the material of the incredible singer-songwriter Aimee Mann as a platform for witty political commentary dedicated to a selection of U.S. presidents.

Contemporary, experimental artists come to American Songbook combining sensitive lyrics with unconventional, cross-genre sounds, including St. Vincent. The enigmatic indie-rock star has amassed a cult following thanks to her high-energy, conceptual art-rock and returns to Lincoln Center with a vulnerable, stripped-down, and unadorned Valentine's Day performance accompanied only by pianist Thomas Bartlett (a.k.a. Doveman). St. Vincent's vocal prowess and masterful songcraft take centerstage in simple, yet striking, reinterpretations of her 2017 album during this intimate night. Rostam-singer, multi-instrumentalist, and former Vampire Weekend songwriter and cofounder-made his mark as a solo act with a fusion of electronic, pop, and indie sounds on his debut album Half-Light. Busy at work on his much anticipated follow up, Rostam shares new material with an intimate crowd, including his latest single, In a River. Then, the gorgeous instrumental melodies, dynamic beats, and reflective lyrics of Son Lux come to NYC for the first time since the release of the newly minted trio's EP, Yesterday's Wake, in a deeply personal set.

Guatemalan-born folk singer Gaby Moreno uses her gift for writing bluesy bilingual anthems to touch listeners with captivating stories of love, loss, and the immigrant experience. With a soon-to-be-released album on the horizon, Moreno pulls from beloved and new material for a special evening of American Songbook. Fellow Guatemalan, actor-musician Oscar Isaac-known for roles in indie classics and blockbuster films alike-displays his authentic, soulful voice and musicality in this intimate setting.

Using her phenomenal voice to transcend genres, iconic opera star Joyce DiDonato brings together internationally treasured musicians for Songplay, a boundless celebration of the art of song (sharing the same name as her upcoming album). Outspoken activist and performer Jenifer Lewis is well known for her unvarnished point of view and roles in countless iconic television shows, movies, and stage productions, including What's Love Got to Do With It, Broadway's Hairspray, and the Emmy-nominated Black-ish. This rare, solo performance highlights Lewis's powerful voice, brilliant wit, and decades of cherished memories as the "mother of black Hollywood."

Nancy And Beth, starring musical kindred spirits Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Stephanie Hunt (Friday Night Lights, Californication), treat audiences to a punk-inspired vaudeville act, with everything from jazz standards to rap anthems, paired with flawless dance numbers and beautiful close harmonies. Recalling the intimacy of 1930s live radio, Rachael & Vilray (Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive and solo artist Vilray) let their voices transport listeners to a golden age of music, when simple arrangements showcased the incredible talent and artistry of performers.

The rising South African jazz star and Fulbright Scholar Vuyo Sotashe performs a free show at the David Rubenstein Atrium after a long list of high-profile concerts and collaborations with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Michael Mwenso, Elio Villafranca, and others.

"We are proud to continue our support of Lincoln Center's 2019 American Songbook for the sixth consecutive year," said David Hunt, President and CEO of PGIM. "This diverse collection of performances celebrates and embodies the American experience through music, and we are honored to participate."

The American Songbook series is hailed for its expansive and versatile embrace of the American music canon, spanning centuries and geography. This year's concerts are based in three venues at Lincoln Center. The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Columbus Circle, hosts cabaret-style performances that include table seating, close proximity to the performers, and an incomparable view of the Manhattan skyline. In addition, the series returns to the warm wood-veneered stage of Alice Tully Hall, and the David Rubenstein Atrium, a vibrant, indoor public commons offering hundreds of free programs throughout the year.

Tickets for Friends of Lincoln Center go on sale November 12 and to the general public beginning November 15. Tickets may be purchased online at AmericanSongbook.org, via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, and at the Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall Box Offices. Premium packages, which include red wine, dinner, and the best seats in the house, are available for purchase for select Appel Room performances; find more information at AmericanSongbook.org, and learn about our Friends of Lincoln Center program at Support.LincolnCenter.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You